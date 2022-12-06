ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaitastrophe Holmes
5d ago

They lying about the Goldline it would take longer just because of the traffic and the fact that it doesn’t have the right of way

Reply
2
 

WSOC Charlotte

Busy east Charlotte intersection to see upgrades

CHARLOTTE — A busy east Charlotte intersection could soon see new upgrades. The Charlotte City Council will vote Monday on a $1.3 million dollar contract to design improvements on Eastway and Shamrock Drive. The city council will vote on the contract to design improvements for the intersection. The improvements...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Brookshire Boulevard To Close for Railroad Repairs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Part of Brookshire Blvd, or NC 16, will close Monday for scheduled railroad maintenance. NCDOT says CSX Railroad Crews will close the road at the railroad crossing near Lawton Road in Northwest Charlotte on Dec. 12 for 24 hours. Crews will be replacing railroad ties at the crossing, then resurfacing the road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Examining roadblocks in Charlotte's plan to combat climate change

Charlotte has goals to become a renewable energy city, but that’s proving to be more costly than previously thought. Most recently, a solar farm that was supposed to help Charlotte meet its goals of being carbon-free by 2030 was put into question after developers said they need a 25% price increase to keep it viable.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

More apartments, townhomes among Charlotte area’s latest residential real estate projects

CHARLOTTE — Developers continue to tee up more multifamily projects across the region, and north Charlotte was a popular spot for such developments in November. For starters, plans for up to 450 apartments and 150 townhomes are taking shape on 64 acres at 6540 University City Blvd. following IBM’s sale of the property to Miami-based Related Group. Also in the University area, a Pennsylvania-based developer recently filed a petition with the city to rezone an office park for a mixed-use project that includes multifamily units, and construction started last month on an affordable-housing complex. Nearby, a rezoning petition was also filed for a 200-unit apartment community on North Tryon Street near Morehead Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Six local stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston County town lands new town manager from Tryon

CRAMERTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cramerton announced Zach Ollis as its new town manager on Friday. Ollis served as Tryon town manager in Polk County for seven years. Before Tryon, the man worked as Wilson’s Mills town manager in eastern North Carolina. Ollis graduated from Appalachian State University twice with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees (master’s in public administration).
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter

Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Museum of Illusions Comes to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE- A brand new museum opened its doors to the Queen City Friday. The Museum of Illusions has exhibits in more than 25 countries and is the first new museum here in Charlotte in the past 10 years. With over 60 to 80 mind-bending illusions, just can come out and enjoy the unique art for only $24. Corporate events, parties, and functions can also be held at the museum.
CHARLOTTE, NC
