4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Who Murdered Nick Cordova While He Was on Facetime With His Kids?NikGilbert, AZ
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In PhoenixOutside NomadPhoenix, AZ
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com
Holiday events, new store openings at Phoenix Premium Outlets in Chandler Dec. 10-11
‘Tis the season for shopping and Phoenix Premium Outlets in Chandler is going all out to welcome the holidays with an array of special events, new shops opening and the arrival of Santa. Patriotic apparel brand Grunt Style had its grand opening at the outlets last week with another new...
scottsdale.org
Popular retailers glam up for holiday shoppers
Two of Scottsdale’s hottest retail venues have created cool events and experiences for holiday shoppers. Both Scottsdale Quarter and Scottsdale Fashion Square have converted their elegant spaces into slices of a winter wonderland to immerse shoppers in the holiday spirit. “We are helping our guests get into the holiday...
fabulousarizona.com
New Year’s Eve Parties in Phoenix
Clink clink! Party like it’s 1999 to welcome in 2023 with these New Year’s parties in Phoenix, brimming with bubbly, photo ops, dancing and exciting entertainment.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Women expand Etsy-like marketplace to Anthem
Erica Jerido and Jacqueline Thomas’ mission of supporting and connecting local businesses with the community has expanded to Anthem. Retail Therapy AZ opened Thanksgiving weekend in the Outlets at Anthem next to Calvin Klein, joining its location in Historic Downtown Glendale. “It came about very quickly,” said Jerido, a...
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
KTAR.com
Free dental care available to 1,800 patients at Phoenix arena this weekend
PHOENIX – Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix will become the state’s largest free dental clinic this weekend, with the capacity to provide care for 1,800 patients in need. The 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy is set to take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m....
fabulousarizona.com
How to Throw the Ultimate Party at Anoche Cantina and Six40rty
Whether for a birthday or bachelorette party, a holiday hang or to impress family and friends in town for the Super Bowl or WM Phoenix Open, Anoche Cantina and Six40rty are prime for private events in Tempe year-round. Anoche Cantina offers its guests a sexy ambience, complemented with state-of-the-art sound...
phoenixwithkids.net
Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular
Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular. Once upon a time (2015) two Arizona brothers turned their home into a gingerbread house. Each year they added more and more. Their display included hundreds of thousands of lights and even pyrotechnics!! One year they added a train to ride through the sweet street. Then in 2022 they moved this immersive display to Bell Bank Ball Park and created the most magical display of all time.
northcentralnews.net
December events at Phoenix senior centers
December 2022 — City of Phoenix senior centers offer a gathering place for older residents to find engaging activities, friendship and fun. The Devonshire Senior Center, located at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., will hold holiday events this month, including Build Your Own Candy Cane Cupcake, Dec. 7, Winter Holiday Show with Jay Farris, Dec. 23, and 2023 Sparkling Cider Toast, Dec. 30.
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Arizona
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Arizona this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event this weekend. If you've been looking for another place to find furniture, holiday gifts, home decor, pet supplies, and more at discounted prices, you may be excited to learn that Big Lots is opening another new store location in Arizona this week.
Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in Town
A pizza restaurant from Naples, Italy has now openedPhoto bySarang Pande/UnsplashonUnsplash. The evolution of pizza took place in the United States, but there’s no denying the birthplace of pizza is Italy. The nation continues to serve up some of the best-tasting pies pizza lovers can find anywhere in the world. And while there are numerous Italian-styled pizza restaurants open throughout metro Phoenix, few are directly based out of the European nation. That, however, has now changed, as a Naples, Italy-based restaurant has opened a satellite location in the heart of Arizona, making it the first of its kind (and only the second opened in the United States by the Naples pizza restaurant).
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023
Cannon Beach RenderingPhoto byCannon Beach Developments. Mesa, Arizona is expected to get its first-ever ocean-themed surf park in summer 2023, amassing a total of 40 acres located at the southeast corners of Power and Warner roads.
Do You Love Breakfast? This Is The Perfect Arizona City For You
Lawn Love compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in the United States.
Who Murdered Nick Cordova While He Was on Facetime With His Kids?
This is an unsolved murder case that needs more attention. A 40-year-old husband and father of two, Nicholas Cordova, was found murdered inside his Gilbert, Arizona business while he was video chatting with his children. He was shot in broad daylight and even though a suspect was captured on video surveillance, his killer has still not been caught. It’s time to get the word out and help to bring this young family some justice.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman searching for owners of World War II belongings found in trunk
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bags full of handwritten letters and photos dating back to World War II were found inside the trunk of a car. That discovery was made after the car was donated to a local nonprofit. Now a Valley woman is looking for the owners of the memorabilia.
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand launches Arizona-inspired handbag
For residents and travelers alike looking to be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, has launched a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to the Grand Canyon State. Available at some of Arizona’s...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/7/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (December 5-11)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley, and this week, we’re featuring retro-sounding guitar acts. The trio, who have been going strong for over four decades, has been credited with giving the psychobilly genre its flair. On the other hand, the band’s fans are considered responsible for inventing slam dancing, so make sure you’ve dressed appropriately for this show. 8 p.m., $15-20, The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, 602-296-7013, therebellounge.com.
Valley parents struggle to find pain relievers for their children
With the higher cases of cold, flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and coronavirus in Arizona, we're hearing from parents worried because they can't find Tylenol or ibuprofen for their children.
