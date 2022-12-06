ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron James, Anthony Davis listed as probable vs. Sixers

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis look set to return to the lineup for the Lakers on Friday after both sat out Wednesday’s trip to Toronto. Thursday’s injury report listed by LeBron (left-ankle soreness) and AD (non-COVID illness) are both listed as probable. Patrick Beverley, who also missed...
