ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Stray pig found wandering the streets of Indio

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVpxM_0jYY3Cg800

It's a little pig in a big city!

A stray pig was found wandering the streets of Indio Monday afternoon. Police said they got reports of the pig seen in the area of Monroe Street and Miles Avenue.

Officer Cardenas and Officer Escalante found the pig, Kiwi, and helped get it to a safe place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVJhz_0jYY3Cg800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2reYqd_0jYY3Cg800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IxkIe_0jYY3Cg800

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services arrived a little while later and reunited Kiwi with its owners.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0jYY3Cg800
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Stray pig found wandering the streets of Indio appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Armed robbery in Coachella, police looking for suspect

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to an armed robbery at a business near Avenue 50 and Van Buren Street in Coachella. Deputies said the suspect was a Hispanic man in his 20s wearing green pants and a camouflage hooded sweatshirt. The suspect reportedly went inside the business after 3 p.m. Saturday with a black The post Armed robbery in Coachella, police looking for suspect appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man barricaded in home leads PSPD to child rescue

Palm Springs Police reported a man assaulted his wife and threw her out of a home in Palm Springs off East Waverly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The woman said their 12-year-old was still inside and believed her husband intended to hurt the child. Police officers tried negotiating with the man but eventually forced their The post Man barricaded in home leads PSPD to child rescue appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

19-year-old Coachella man killed in crash in Moreno Valley

A 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash between an SUV and pickup truck at a Moreno Valley intersection, authorities said today. Arnold Perez of Coachella was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Iris Avenue and Kitching Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Perez was driving a Toyota Sequoia through the intersection The post 19-year-old Coachella man killed in crash in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man found dead in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community

A man was found dead in the lake of a gated community in Rancho Mirage. Deputies were originally called to the area of Via Santo Thomas and Dinah Shore in Rancho Mirage at around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a missing person, according to Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, public information officer for the Riverside County The post Man found dead in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
texasbreaking.com

Brothers Who ‘Did Everything Together’ Die Together, Suspect Arrested in Indio

A man from Indio, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing two brothers “who did everything together,” according to several reports. Authorities nabbed Luis Armenta, 21, in connection with the murder of Abelardo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar “CJ” Zuniga, 18. On the morning of December 2, the brothers’ bodies were discovered in a burned-out car on an unpaved service road in the desert near Indio, California.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Short pursuit ends in Coachella, two people arrested

Indio Police Department investigators confirm two men were captured Friday morning following a short pursuit. It began around 4:20 a.m. in the area of Jackson Street and Civic Center Drive in Indio; and it ended a short time later in Coachella, in the 49200 block of Grapefruit Boulevard. Investigators say the suspect vehicle was a The post Short pursuit ends in Coachella, two people arrested appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two hospitalized after car crashed into brick wall in La Quinta

Two people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a brick wall in La Quinta Friday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:03 p.m. in the area of Calle Esplanade and Fred Waring Drive. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into the The post Two hospitalized after car crashed into brick wall in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man stabbed in Desert Hot Springs, police search for suspect

A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed Friday afternoon in Desert Hot Springs. The stabbing happened just before 3:15 p.m. on the 11-400 block of Palm Drive. Details remain limited, including the condition of the victim. Police confirmed they are searching for the suspect in the area. We have a crew at The post Man stabbed in Desert Hot Springs, police search for suspect appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
YAHOO!

'They were best friends': Brothers killed in Indio double homicide

Two young brothers from Coachella were the victims of a double homicide in Indio on Friday, according to a family member. Abelardo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar 'CJ' Zuniga, 18, were killed in the double homicide, according to their aunt Erica Ramirez. "They did everything together. They went to school together...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man killed in Beaumont house fire

A man has died after a fire broke out at a single-story home on Waterleaf Court in Beaumont just after 12 a.m. Saturday morning. Fire crews arriving on scene described it as "well involved." The blaze was contained at 12:41 a.m. There is no word at this time for what caused the fire. Police have The post Man killed in Beaumont house fire appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
abc10.com

California man, 88, charged with killing 9-year-old girl in car crash

INDIO, Calif. — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago. The Desert Sun reported Friday that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Third Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Alleged Involvement in Coachella Shooting

(CNS) – A third juvenile was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a November shooting in Coachella, where shots were fired at multiple residences. Members from the Coachella Community Action Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Traffic Team and Riverside County’s SWAT Team searched two residences at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Holiday events across the Coachella Valley

Several holiday events are taking place across the Coachella Valley over the weekend. On Friday the City of Coachella is hosting Coachella "Anime-ated" Christmas to celebrate the season. An anime-themed parade is going to travel from Cesar Chavez Street & Westerfield Way to Veterans' Memorial Park on Fourth Street. At the park, there will be The post Holiday events across the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home

A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally. Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

City of Coachella hosts Coachella “Anime-ated” Christmas to celebrate holiday season

The City of Coachella hosted its Coachella "Anime-ated" Christmas event to celebrate this year's holiday season. On Friday, an anime-themed parade traveled through the streets of Downtown Coachella from Cesar Chavez Street & Westerfield Way to Veterans' Memorial Park on Fourth Street. At Veterans' Memorial Park, there was a celebration with carnival rides, an ice The post City of Coachella hosts Coachella “Anime-ated” Christmas to celebrate holiday season appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio Police arrest suspect in double murder

An arrest has been made after two people were found dead inside a burned vehicle in Indio last Friday. Indio Police say Luis Alonzo Armenta, 21, from Indio, has been arrested. According to Indio Police, the District Attorney's Office has charged Armenta with 2 counts of murder, arson, and other special circumstances. Armenta was arraigned The post Indio Police arrest suspect in double murder appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Three RivCo post offices, including La Quinta, schedule Sunday hours for Christmas rush

Three U.S. Post Offices in Riverside County will be open for the next two Sundays to accommodate the upswing in shipments and deliveries ahead of Christmas. "We're beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages,'' USPS spokeswoman Mayra Elena-Hernandez said. "We're holiday ready. We want to ensure that are customers are, too." The post Three RivCo post offices, including La Quinta, schedule Sunday hours for Christmas rush appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing woman in Joshua Tree found

Update 3:40 p.m. Dopson has been located and reunited with her family, authorities confirmed. Original Report Authorities are seeking the community's help in finding a woman missing after her car was found crashed in Joshua Tree Tuesday morning. Melissa Dopson, 33, was reported missing on Tuesday. Authorities said her vehicle was found at the scene The post Missing woman in Joshua Tree found appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
z1077fm.com

Two Men Arrested for suspicion of vehicle tampering at Yucca Valley business

Two men were arrested in Yucca Valley on Tuesday night after they were caught on camera allegedly tampering with vehicles. At around 10PM on Tuesday, December 6th – two individuals wearing hoodies, backpacks, and what was described as “helmets” appeared on a security camera at Down the Road Motors in Yucca Valley, according to the Sheriff’s report.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy