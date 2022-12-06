Stray pig found wandering the streets of Indio

It's a little pig in a big city!

A stray pig was found wandering the streets of Indio Monday afternoon. Police said they got reports of the pig seen in the area of Monroe Street and Miles Avenue.

Officer Cardenas and Officer Escalante found the pig, Kiwi, and helped get it to a safe place.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services arrived a little while later and reunited Kiwi with its owners.

