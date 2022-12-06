'Things were supposed to get better': Former Lincoln Police officers say department, city leadership enabled wrongdoing for years

Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln man loses 25 gold coins worth $100,000 in burglary, police say
An 82-year-old Lincoln man is out 25 gold coins worth $100,000 after they were stolen from his private collection sometime in November, according to police. The man reported the theft at the Lincoln Police Department's service desk shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after noticing the coins had gone missing, Capt. Todd Kocian said.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa plant explosion, fire lead to injuries, evacuation
MARENGO, Iowa (AP) — An explosion and fire at an agricultural plant Thursday in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fire happened about 11:15 a.m. in Marengo at a plant owned by Heartland Crush, a soybean crushing company. Hours later, the fire continued to burn.
Sioux City Journal
Former Reinbeck man arrested for murder in girlfriend's death
REINBECK — A former Reinbeck man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend, who died almost a year ago. Last week, Grundy County sheriff’s deputies filed first-degree murder charges against Kevin Lee Halladey, 41. Bond was set at $1 million. He is currently being housed at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility on other charges.
Sioux City Journal
Photos: Waterloo Columbus wins Class VI Pom, which also includes Aplington-Parkersburg, Underwood, Louisa-Muscatine, Denver, Treynor and West Sioux
Waterloo Columbus Catholic came away victorious in Clas VI Pom competition on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Columbus earned 373.5 points from the four judges and beat West Central Valley by four points. Aplington-Parkersburg claimed fourth place...
Sioux City Journal
Photos: Clear Lake wins Class IV Jazz; OA-BCIG, Aplington-Parkersburg both finish 3rd and Denver is 8th in Class III at state meet
Clear Lake won the state title in Class IV Jazz, OA-BCIG finished third in the division, Aplington-Parkersburg placed third in Class III Jazz and Denver was eighth in that class Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Clear Lake...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye Gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * Kris Murray will miss his second straight start for Iowa. During a Saturday video conference, coach Fran McCaffery said there is no change in Murray’s status and his lower body injury will keep him out for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener. Murray, who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, watched Thursday with a walking boot on his left foot.
Comments / 0