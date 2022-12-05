ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

pasconewsonline.com

Pasco County detectives searching for man they say stole from store

HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that stole merchandise from a store in the Hudson area November 9th. According to detectives, around 12:45 p.m., a man reportedly stole merchandise from a business in the 13700 block of Little Rd. in Hudson. The man appears to be...
HUDSON, FL
suncoastnews.com

Man charged with arson after setting HCSO vehicle on fire

A Spring Hill man is in the Hernando County jail, charged with setting a Sheriff’s Office patrol car on fire. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, just before 5 p.m., 911 operators began receiving several calls regarding a vehicle fire. Callers said the vehicle was parked in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area of Northcliffe Boulevard and Portillo Road in Spring Hill, and that the vehicle was a Hernando County Sheriff’s Office marked patrol vehicle.
SPRING HILL, FL
suncoastnews.com

Driver killed in Dec. 7 crash on Powell Road

A 28-year-old Spring Hill woman was killed on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after she made a U-turn and vehicles coming the other way collided with hers, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. The sedan was traveling north on U.S. 41, and two other vehicles were traveling south on...
SPRING HILL, FL
suncoastnews.com

Presents for Pasco Toy Drive Dec. 10 and 11

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and Walmart will join for the Presents for Pasco Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit PSO at the Walmart at 12610 US 19 in Hudson to donate toys for Pasco’s children this holiday season. While there, see emergency vehicles, meet PSO deputies and more.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Hernando County woman dies in three-vehicle crash on US-41

BROOKSVILLE, FLA- A 28-year-old female driver from Spring Hill was killed Wednesday evening after she attempted to make a U-turn on US-41 and Powell Road in Hernando County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 28-year-old driver was traveling northbound on US-41 around 6:00PM. Two vehicles were traveling southbound approaching the intersection when the female driver attempted a U-Turn and entered the path of the southbound vehicles.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Lakeland home goes up in flames, killing 2 dogs

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two dogs died early Thursday in a house fire in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Firefighters reportedly responded to a home on Arapahoe Avenue near West Hickory Street that caught on fire. The department said when firefighters arrived, the single-story home was engulfed in flames that could be seen from the outside.
LAKELAND, FL
The Associated Press

Tampa police chief resigns after dodging traffic ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The police chief in Tampa, Florida, resigned Monday after using her position to escape a ticket during a traffic stop involving a golf cart driven by her husband. Mary O’Connor submitted her resignation after an internal affairs review found she violated police department policy during...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
VENICE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg police raid homeless encampment

Leesburg police raided a homeless encampment arresting five people who had been previously ordered to vacate the premises. The police had been contacted by an investment firm regarding homeless people living on their lots. The properties are located on Michigan Avenue, Picciola Road and Park Holland Road. The six lots border each other and are heavily wooded. The officers made contact with eight people on the property on Saturday and served them with written trespass notices. Officer said they would be back on Sunday and that if they were still on the property they would be arrested.
LEESBURG, FL

