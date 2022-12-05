Read full article on original website
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco County detectives searching for man they say stole from store
HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that stole merchandise from a store in the Hudson area November 9th. According to detectives, around 12:45 p.m., a man reportedly stole merchandise from a business in the 13700 block of Little Rd. in Hudson. The man appears to be...
suncoastnews.com
Man charged with arson after setting HCSO vehicle on fire
A Spring Hill man is in the Hernando County jail, charged with setting a Sheriff’s Office patrol car on fire. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, just before 5 p.m., 911 operators began receiving several calls regarding a vehicle fire. Callers said the vehicle was parked in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area of Northcliffe Boulevard and Portillo Road in Spring Hill, and that the vehicle was a Hernando County Sheriff’s Office marked patrol vehicle.
Deputies shoot and kill armed domestic violence suspect in Homosassa
CCSO said that they arrived on the scene after a call regarding an armed suspect with apparent gunshots near South Suncoast Boulevard.
Man Accused of Road Rage Shooting at Deputy
Sheriff says the suspect stumbled out of a car full of empty beer cans and claimed he didn't recognize the marked SUV
Man admitted to shooting at Hillsborough deputy in case of road rage, sheriff says
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot at by another driver in a case of road rage, the agency said in a news release Wednesday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Balm Riverview Road and CR-672, according to the sheriff's office. Deputy...
suncoastnews.com
Driver killed in Dec. 7 crash on Powell Road
A 28-year-old Spring Hill woman was killed on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after she made a U-turn and vehicles coming the other way collided with hers, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. The sedan was traveling north on U.S. 41, and two other vehicles were traveling south on...
Deadly motorcycle crash causes Tampa road closure
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning.
suncoastnews.com
Presents for Pasco Toy Drive Dec. 10 and 11
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and Walmart will join for the Presents for Pasco Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit PSO at the Walmart at 12610 US 19 in Hudson to donate toys for Pasco’s children this holiday season. While there, see emergency vehicles, meet PSO deputies and more.
pasconewsonline.com
Hernando County woman dies in three-vehicle crash on US-41
BROOKSVILLE, FLA- A 28-year-old female driver from Spring Hill was killed Wednesday evening after she attempted to make a U-turn on US-41 and Powell Road in Hernando County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 28-year-old driver was traveling northbound on US-41 around 6:00PM. Two vehicles were traveling southbound approaching the intersection when the female driver attempted a U-Turn and entered the path of the southbound vehicles.
Clearwater woman arrested for setting own house on fire, killing 2 cats
Clearwater police arrested a St. Petersburg woman who is accused of setting her own house on fire late Thursday morning.
Off-duty Chicago officer accused of urinating in ice machine at Florida bar
An off-duty Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he was caught peeing into an ice machine while at a bar in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies investigate shooting near Brandon Costco; 1 hurt, 1 detained
One person was hospitalized and another is in custody following a shooting that occurred in Brandon Monday morning, authorities said.
Lakeland home goes up in flames, killing 2 dogs
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two dogs died early Thursday in a house fire in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Firefighters reportedly responded to a home on Arapahoe Avenue near West Hickory Street that caught on fire. The department said when firefighters arrived, the single-story home was engulfed in flames that could be seen from the outside.
Man dies after walking into path of car in Hillsborough, troopers say
A man died Tuesday evening after troopers said he walked into the path of a car and was struck.
Tampa Woman Killed When Drunk Driver Crashes Into Her Car, Ejecting Her From Vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. – A 38-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a DUI crash that happened around 9:00 pm on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a pickup truck, driven by 26-year-old Chad Wesley Waddell, was traveling southbound on 50th Street North, approaching the
Tampa police chief resigns after dodging traffic ticket
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The police chief in Tampa, Florida, resigned Monday after using her position to escape a ticket during a traffic stop involving a golf cart driven by her husband. Mary O’Connor submitted her resignation after an internal affairs review found she violated police department policy during...
villages-news.com
Long-troubled property in The Villages could see fines over fallen tree
A seven-day notice to remove a fallen tree from a home on the Historic Side of The Villages was issued Wednesday by the Village Center Community Development District after the property was found in violation of community standards. The owner of 923 St. Andrews Blvd. is deceased and ownership is...
FHP: At least 1 person dead in Pasco County crash
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a car crash Saturday night on Interstate 75 in Pasco County, troopers say. The crash occurred on I-75 near State Road 93, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash report. As a result of the crash, all...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police raid homeless encampment
Leesburg police raided a homeless encampment arresting five people who had been previously ordered to vacate the premises. The police had been contacted by an investment firm regarding homeless people living on their lots. The properties are located on Michigan Avenue, Picciola Road and Park Holland Road. The six lots border each other and are heavily wooded. The officers made contact with eight people on the property on Saturday and served them with written trespass notices. Officer said they would be back on Sunday and that if they were still on the property they would be arrested.
