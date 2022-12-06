Read full article on original website
Planned South Sioux City development to help address housing need
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A familiar developer has plans to add more much-needed housing in South Sioux City. Ho-Chunk Capital is seeking to develop 36.5 acres of ag land on the city's south side into single-family housing, duplexes and apartments, plus commercial property. Rising mortgage interest rates are causing the developer to reconsider the construction schedule of the $57 million project, but some building could begin in the coming year, pending South Sioux City Council approval.
LETTER: Supports Sloniker for Woodbury County board
I couldn't be happier than to hear that Barbara Sloniker is running for the remaining term of Woodbury County Board of Supervisor Rocky De Witt. Barbara would be a smart, business and economically friendly ally to all of Woodbury County. I am not endorsing her as the former treasurer of Rocky De Witt's campaign, but as an individual of Woodbury County. Fulfilling the vacancy and eventual full term is truly best for business. -- Jake Jungers, Sioux City.
Trump rally organizers pay City of Sioux City for EMS services, $10,000 police expense still outstanding
SIOUX CITY — The day after The Journal published a story detailing the wrangling a city attorney engaged in to get a $5,000 rental payment for former President Donald Trump's Nov. 3 rally at Sioux Gateway Airport, event organizers paid a bill for standby emergency medical services. Sioux City...
Fire at Ida Apartments on Pierce Street in Sioux City
Late Thursday, Sioux City Fire Rescue battled a fire late at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce St., in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic. Residents were evacuated to shelter by buses. The Journal was there.
Breaking video: Fire at Ida Apartments in Sioux City
Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Former Younkers store at the Southern Hills Mall under renovation, to become furniture stores
SIOUX CITY -- Next year, for the first time since 2018, all of the Southern Hills Mall's anchors will be occupied. Sioux Falls-based Furniture Mart USA, which operates the Unclaimed Freight Furniture store in Morningside and the Ashley HomeStore downtown, acquired the former Younkers anchor store at the mall several months ago; their general contractor, H & R Construction of South Sioux City, is working on a complete renovation of the two-story building's interior.
OUR OPINION: Wells family leaves lasting impact on Siouxland
If you’ve ever been to the ice cream parlor in Le Mars, Iowa, you know the Wells family has been a key player in Siouxland for generations. Starting simply – like many entrepreneurs – and growing the business into the No. 2 ice cream maker in the country isn’t small stuff. One of the largest employers in the region, it has been a source of much pride in Le Mars, the state of Iowa and the country.
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724. Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724. Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333. Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the...
2022 Little Yellow Dog, Cadi, goes for $12,200 to former Wells employee at Goodfellows auction
SIOUX CITY — While driving to the 2022 Little Yellow Dog Auction in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City, Le Mars, Iowa resident Bob Campbell knew he didn't want to leave without this year's dog, Cadi, in tow. What Campbell couldn't have known is how...
Beaumier-Beals
Ashley Lynnee Beaumier and Joseph Thomas Beals Jr. exchanged wedding vows on June 10, 2022, at the Oaks in Castle Rock, Colo. The bride was given in marriage by her mother, Kelly Beaumier. The couple is is now at home in Lakewood, Colo. The bride is a 2009 graduate of...
PHOTOS: Ida Building apartments fire
Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to be concentrated in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city busses.
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal. (14) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Video: Aftermath of Ida Apartments fire
Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters stand watch outside the Ida Apartments, 901 Pierce Street, Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022. The apartment building caught on fire around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Delores Bogenrief
Delores Bogenrief of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday today with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. at Aggie’s on 107 Sergeant Square Dr., Sergeant Bluff. The open house is hosted by her children Cheryl and Craig Hart, Ron Bogenrief and Wendy Lefler, and Kathy Bogenrief. Delores requests no gifts but your presence will delight her.
Woman offers reward for missing fiance, last seen in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information about her missing fiance. 32-year-old Antonio Cobb was last seen November 29th in Sioux City. He is described as an African-American man with black hair and brown eyes, several tattoos and shoulder-length hair. He...
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
Trumpeter Swans being temporarily moved out of Little Sioux Park, will travel three hours east
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — Three Trumpeter Swans will be removed from Little Sioux Park, near Correctionville, on Monday due to low water levels. The swans are part of a reintroduction in Iowa and live at Little Sioux Park year-round. Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials say the swans will be...
Mr. Goodfellow: Greenberg's Jewelers
ABOUT THE DONOR: Greenberg’s Jewelers is a fourth-generation business now in its 122nd year. The company has seven locations in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska, including at The Shoppes At Sunnybrook in Sioux City. Co-president Amy Greenberg said the company and wonderful team at the store take great pride and joy serving the community by creating memorable moments in the lives of its customers, sharing in engagements, anniversaries and birthdays throughout the year, as well as the Christmas season.
THE REGULARS: Siouxland is a generous community
Christmas is upon us, two weeks from today, and we all know what that means -- lots of things happening. Already there have been Christmas shows, the downtown Christmas parade, followed by the lighting of the holiday lights. Also it is crunch time for finishing shopping, holiday parties and possibly gaining weight. Yesterday, was the Yellow Dog Auction and I cannot tell you who the winning bidder is because this article had to be in by Thursday. I can tell you I did not buy the dog.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
