ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 12

Penny Wass
4d ago

Colt and his wife wanted her gone careful what u wish for and Debbie don’t be stupid and leave what you have They will do it to u again

Reply
26
Terrie Page
4d ago

well I guess she needs to teach him how to be a man and a husband Bobbie has done her job let her live her life now time for colt to grow up

Reply
13
Staci Boeckman
3d ago

Don’t give up your life Ms Debbie you stay with Tony your happy content and in love with Tony. Colt is a grown man he needs to tend to his own business his wife his life he needs to GROW UP! Please don’t give up your life for a son that doesn’t love you appreciate you and disrespect you..

Reply
6
Related
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Share How Their Family Is Doing After Welcoming Baby No. 3: ‘It’s Chaotic’

A happy family! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik opened up about how their family is doing since they welcomed daughter Ariel in September. “It's chaotic. Some people, like, I remember when I was pregnant it was like a 50/50 draw,” the Florida native, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 2, […]
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Where Does Janelle Brown Live Now that She's Left Kody?

The upheaval in the Sister Wives world continues. Earlier this month, we heard that Janelle Brown has left Kody. This wasn’t anonymous gossip, but came from the family itself. But where, exactly, is she living?. Is Janelle still in her fifth wheel trailer?. For a couple of reasons, Janelle...
UTAH STATE
People

90 Day's Loren and Alexei Consider Moving to Israel — but Not If Her Family Has Anything to Say About It

Loren's family has never liked the idea of her family moving out of Florida — but moving to Israel is a whole new argument Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are considering a move across the world — but not everyone is on board.  In the upcoming season of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, the pair will tell Loren's parents of their plan to move their family of five to Israel. However — just like seasons past — Loren's family can't stand the idea of the couple leaving Florida.  Loren told PEOPLE that...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
shefinds

Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Dean McDermott's Son Jack Defends Dad and Tori Spelling, Says Mom Is Adding 'Strain' to Family

Dean McDermott's son Jack called out mom Mary Jo Eustace on Instagram for her "decision to spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings" on the former couple's podcast Ex's & Uh-Ohs Dean McDermott's son Jack is calling out his mom Mary Jo Eustace after claiming she "spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings" on the former couple's podcast Ex's & Uh-Ohs. On Monday, the 24-year-old shared a lengthy post on Instagram in which he noted he is "no longer able to stay silent" after his mom...
People

Cher's Mother Georgia Holt Dead at 96: 'Mom is Gone,' Singer Says

Georgia Holt had previously been hospitalized with pneumonia in September, according to daughter Cher Cher's mother, Georgia Holt, has died. She was 96. The musician, 76, revealed the news on Twitter early Saturday morning. "Mom is gone," Cher tweeted alongside a sad-face emoji. The news comes three months after the pop superstar revealed on the social media platform that her mother was hospitalized with pneumonia in September. "Sorry I've Been Mia. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia," Cher wrote...
GEORGIA STATE
toofab.com

NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old

On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
People

People

363K+
Followers
61K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy