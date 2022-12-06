Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Area boys basketball roundup: SB-L rolls over North; East beats past West, Heelan tops Western
SERGEANT BLUFF -- Dylon Schaap scored 19 points to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 56-25 win over Sioux City North in a boys high school basketball game Friday night. The Warriors jumped out to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter and increased their margin to 29-14 at halftime and 44-20 at the end of three quarters.
Sioux City Journal
Hinton rides to cruise-control win over Lawton-Bronson 67-24
It would have taken a herculean effort for Lawton-Bronson to claim this one, and Hinton wouldn't allow that in a 67-24 decision in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. The last time Hinton and Lawton-Bronson played in a 58-35 game on December 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here. In...
Sioux City Journal
Sloan Westwood engineers impressive victory over Moville Woodbury Central 74-42
Sloan Westwood lit up the scoreboard on December 9 to propel past Moville Woodbury Central for a 74-42 victory at Sloan Westwood High on December 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball action. The last time Moville Woodbury Central and Sloan Westwood played in a 70-64 game on February 1,...
Sioux City Journal
Correctionville River Valley delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Mapleton MVAOCOU 53-47
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Correctionville River Valley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 53-47 over Mapleton MVAOCOU in Iowa boys basketball on December 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results...
Sioux City Journal
Razor thin: Sergeant Bluff-Luton earns tough verdict over Sioux City S.C. North 31-26
Sergeant Bluff-Luton could finally catch its breath after a close call against Sioux City S.C. North in a 31-26 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 9. The last time Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City S.C. North played in a 51-30 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Mapleton MVAOCOU proves to be too much for Correctionville River Valley 64-45
Riding a wave of production, Mapleton MVAOCOU surfed over Correctionville River Valley 64-45 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 9. The last time Mapleton MVAOCOU and Correctionville River Valley played in a 64-27 game on December 9, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Musketeers score in third period to edge Fargo, 3-2
SIOUX CITY -- Returning to home ice, the Sioux City Musketeers defeated the Fargo Force 3-2 on the strength of a third period goal. At the 11:17 mark of the third, Ryan Conmy took a face-off win from Grant Slukynsky and threw the puck towards the net. The shot knuckled and whizzed by the Fargo net minder who never saw it, giving the Muskies a 3-2 lead and Conmy his team-leading 11th goal.
Sioux City Journal
No pain, no gain: Kingsley-Pierson overcomes Holstein Ridge View 53-43
Kingsley-Pierson had its hands full but finally brushed off Holstein Ridge View 53-43 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. Kingsley-Pierson drew first blood by forging a 11-7 margin over Holstein Ridge View after the first quarter. The Panthers opened a tight 21-15 gap over the Raptors at the half. Neither...
Sioux City Journal
Sergeant Bluff woman earns taekwondo black belt at age 70
SIOUX CITY -- For more than 30 years, Maria Williams was an elementary school teacher. After retiring five years ago, the longtime teacher decided to become a student again. "Retiring doesn't mean giving up on your dreams," the Sergeant Bluff woman explained. "I needed to challenge myself." That's why Williams...
Sioux City Journal
University of South Dakota men's basketball player arrested on second-degree rape charge
VERMILLION, S.D. — A University of South Dakota men's basketball player was arrested early Friday and charged with raping a woman in his apartment. Mihai Carcoana, 20, a sophomore from Romania, was booked into the Clay County Jail on one count of second-degree rape. Bond had not yet been set by late Friday afternoon.
Sioux City Journal
Beaumier-Beals
Ashley Lynnee Beaumier and Joseph Thomas Beals Jr. exchanged wedding vows on June 10, 2022, at the Oaks in Castle Rock, Colo. The bride was given in marriage by her mother, Kelly Beaumier. The couple is is now at home in Lakewood, Colo. The bride is a 2009 graduate of...
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
2022 Little Yellow Dog, Cadi, goes for $12,200 to former Wells employee at Goodfellows auction
SIOUX CITY — While driving to the 2022 Little Yellow Dog Auction in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City, Le Mars, Iowa resident Bob Campbell knew he didn't want to leave without this year's dog, Cadi, in tow. What Campbell couldn't have known is how...
Sioux City Journal
Breaking video: Fire at Ida Apartments in Sioux City
Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sioux City Journal
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Trumpeter Swans being temporarily moved out of Little Sioux Park, will travel three hours east
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — Three Trumpeter Swans will be removed from Little Sioux Park, near Correctionville, on Monday due to low water levels. The swans are part of a reintroduction in Iowa and live at Little Sioux Park year-round. Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials say the swans will be...
Sioux City Journal
OUR OPINION: Wells family leaves lasting impact on Siouxland
If you’ve ever been to the ice cream parlor in Le Mars, Iowa, you know the Wells family has been a key player in Siouxland for generations. Starting simply – like many entrepreneurs – and growing the business into the No. 2 ice cream maker in the country isn’t small stuff. One of the largest employers in the region, it has been a source of much pride in Le Mars, the state of Iowa and the country.
Sioux City Journal
South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce names its new leader
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Friday morning, the South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism's long search for a new leader finally came to an end. At its regularly scheduled coffee hour, the organization announced that Aron Wehr, a communications and PR manager with the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, would be succeeding Interim South Sioux City Chamber President Kristi Quinn.
Sioux City Journal
Former Younkers store at the Southern Hills Mall under renovation, to become furniture stores
SIOUX CITY -- Next year, for the first time since 2018, all of the Southern Hills Mall's anchors will be occupied. Sioux Falls-based Furniture Mart USA, which operates the Unclaimed Freight Furniture store in Morningside and the Ashley HomeStore downtown, acquired the former Younkers anchor store at the mall several months ago; their general contractor, H & R Construction of South Sioux City, is working on a complete renovation of the two-story building's interior.
Sioux City Journal
Mr. Goodfellow: Jensen Dealerships
ABOUT THE DONOR: Jensen Dealerships, in Sioux City and Le Mars, is proud to serve Siouxland with quality Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles. Jensen Dealerships also offers an extensive pre-owned inventory. Not only does Jensen's offer quality sales, but the dealerships also have service departments that are second to none.
