Actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71 following battle with cancer
Actress Kirstie Alley, known for her role in the sitcom "Cheers," has died after battling cancer. She was 71."We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her children True and Lillie Parker said on Alley's Twitter.
Kirstie Alley, star of ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking,’ dies of cancer in Tampa
Actor Kirstie Alley, best known for her roles in the television series “Cheers” and movies such as “Look Who’s Talking,” has died following a battle with cancer at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, according to a message posted by her family on her social media accounts.
Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son
John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
Ashton Kutcher Does First Interview With Twin Brother Michael, Discusses His Heart Transplant
Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother are sitting down for their first joint inerview. In the newly released trailer for Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old That 70s Show alum has an emotional chat with his twin brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant. In the trailer, Kutcher, sitting next to his twin, wipes away a tear as he holds his brother's hand and discusses their health struggles. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor says of his terrifying battle with a rare life-threatening disease. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"
‘The Young and the Restless’ Cast: 3 Real-Life Couples Who Broke up While on the Show
'The Young and the Restless' cast members sometimes date their co-stars, and on rare occasions, their relationships don't work out.
David Robinson Dies: Dog The Bounty Hunter Team Member Was 50
David Robinson, who served as the “right hand man” of bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman on the 2019 series Dog’s Most Wanted, died yesterday after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency. He was 50. His death was confirmed on Instagram by his ex-wife and co-star Rainy Robinson. Although Rainy Robinson did not provide additional details in her brief Instagram post, she told TMZ that her ex was on a Zoom call Wednesday when he had a medical emergency. Police and paramedics responded but their efforts at resuscitation were not successful. “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years,” Chapman told TMZ. “Until we meet again, brother.” More from DeadlineChristine McVie Dies: Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter Was 79Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85Irene Cara Remembered By Colleagues, Friends And FansBest of DeadlineFleetwood Mac's Christine McVie: A Career In Photos50 Classic Noir Film Gallery: From the 'Maltese Falcon' and 'Double Indemnity' to 'The Lady From Shanghai' & MoreHollywood Blacklist: 75th Anniversary Of The Waldorf Declaration - Photo Gallery
Gayle King Describes ‘GMA3’ Co-Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Romance as ‘Very Messy and Very Sloppy’
CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King has given her thoughts on the “messy” romance situation between GMA3 co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, King was asked about Robach and Holmes after they were pulled from hosting duties on the morning show following reports of their romance. “Oh gosh, of all the questions I was hoping you would not talk about,” she said, to which Cohen asked if she read about it and was glad that such drama didn’t follow her show.
‘I wanted to hug her and make it stop’: Kate Winslet on making the devastating drama I Am Ruth with her daughter
Kate Winslet had to fight every ounce of maternal instinct in her body on the set of her latest project, I Am Ruth. In the feature-length Channel 4 drama, Winslet and her real-life daughter, Mia Threapleton, star as a mother and her child caught in the cold, lonely grip of a mental health crisis. “There were moments when I would look at Mia and go, ‘Oh my god, she’s doing it. She’s really doing it.’ And I wanted to hug her and make it stop,” Winslet told press at the event’s launch last week, blinking back tears as she recalled...
General Hospital's Kristina Wagner Honors Late Son Harrison On His Birthday
Kristina Wagner is remembering her late son, Harrison. On Dec. 1, six months after his death, the General Hospital star penned a heartbreaking tribute to her and Jack Wagner's son on what would have been his 28th birthday. Harrison was found deceased on June 6. "Loving son, Harrison Hale Wagner,...
John Travolta Remembers Kirstie Alley After Her Death: 'One of the Most Special Relationships'
Kirstie Alley died Monday at 71 shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, her children announced John Travolta is reflecting on his friendship with Kirstie Alley following her death Monday. Alley died shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her Instagram page. Reacting to the loss, Travolta shared a stunning throwback photo of Alley and added another of them smiling at one another. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he said of the late actress. Added Travolta: "I love you Kirstie....
Eric Fleishman, celebrity fitness trainer, dead at 53
Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman has died at the age of 53.
Broadway actor Quentin Lee dies from colon cancer at 34
Broadway actor Quentin Lee passed away from colon cancer on Tuesday morning. Lee is most known for his portrayal of the phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. "The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee," the broadway production captioned a...
Kirstie Alley's Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Shares Tribute After Her Death: 'You Will Be Missed'
"I am so grateful for our years together and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have," wrote Stevenson, who was married to Alley from 1983 until 1997 Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson is mourning her death after the actress died at 71 on Monday. Alley's death was confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE by their children, True and Lillie Parker. Following the news, Stevenson, 70, paid tribute to Alley in a touching post on Instagram. "Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together and for...
A starstruck fan sick with a contagious disease met her favorite movie star only to infect her and her unborn daughter
Gene Tierney in the 1940sCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. Gene Tierney (1920 - 1991) was a classic Hollywood star with a Broadway and film career. She is best known for the 1944 movie Laura but played many other roles in the 1940s and 1950s when she was at the height of her popularity.
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley: A love story
Kirstie Alley and John Travolta were never romantically involved, but that wasn't how she initially wanted it.
Terrence Howard Reveals He’s Retiring: ‘This Is the End for Me’
Terrence Howard says he’s ready to hang up his hat…for real this time. The Oscar-nominated actor announced his decision during a red carpet event for The Best Man: The Final Chapters, an upcoming Peacock series in which he reprises his role as Quentin Spivey. Howard told Entertainment Tonight that the show will serve as his swan song, as he plans to formally retire.
Keke Palmer Says Her Parents Did Well at 'Making Sure That I Was Not Exploited' as a Child Actor
Keke Palmer said her parents ensured her early roles "could only make me feel proud about who I am" Keke Palmer is crediting her parents for how they helped her navigate her acting career. In a new episode of the Los Angeles Times' The Envelope podcast, Palmer, 29, said her parents ensured she was never "exploited in ways that made me feel less as a person" while she grew up as a child actor. "The exploitation, I don't think it's always this terrifying thing," Palmer told co-host Yvonne Villareal...
Norm Pattiz Dies: Westwood One Founder, Radio Hall of Famer Was 79
Norm Pattiz, the founder of the Westwood One syndicated programming network, died Dec. 6 at age 79. The cause of death was not revealed by officials at Westwood One parent company Cumulus Media. Pattiz began as a salesman with Los Angeles television station KCOP (Channel 13), but left there in 1976 to start Westwood One. In 1985, the company purchased Mutual Broadcasting System, one of the biggest radio networks in the United States. Two years later, the company acquired the NBC Radio Network. In the early 1990s, control of Westwood One shifted to Mel Karmazin and Infinity Broadcasting (later acquired by CBS Radio). Pattiz remained chairman of the...
James Cameron says he thinks Kate Winslet was ‘traumatised’ by Titanic
James Cameron has said he thinks Kate Winslet was a “bit traumatised” after filming Titanic.Winslet starred as Rose opposite Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack in Cameron’s 1997 hit blockbuster. She was 22 years old at the time.The actor and director are reuniting for the much-anticipated sequel to his 2009 film Avatar, which is due out later this month. The reunion comes as somewhat of a surprise given that at the time of Titanic, Winslet expressed hesitance over working with Cameron again.Speaking to Radio Times, Cameron reflected on shooting Titanic with Winslet, stating: “I think Kate came out of Titanic a bit...
Kieran Culkin Reunites With Steve Martin and Martin Short in ‘SNL’s ‘Father of the Bride’ Parody
The latest episode of Saturday Night Live was highlighted by a 2022 reboot of the 1991 film Father of the Bride, which saw SNL reunite co-hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short with Kieran Culkin, the last of which some people might forget starred in the romantic comedy as a child.
