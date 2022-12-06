Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
"They deserve a pay raise" - Governor Hochul on legislature's possible special session
Albany — Could a pay raise be on the docket for New York State legislators before the end of 2022? New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie hasn't ruled it out. Speaker Heastie, a Democrat, told reporters on Thursday he hasn't said anything about returning for a special session to vote on a pay raise "at this moment," a phrase he repeated more than once.
WRGB
Clock ticking down for Gov. Hochul to sign bill shutting down NY's Puppy Mill Pipeline
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Animal rights advocates say the clock is ticking down for Governor Kathy Hochul to sign a bill ending the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in New York pet stores. Known as the ‘Puppy Mill Pipeline’ bill, the goal is to stop pet stores...
WRGB
First cannabis retail licensees can secure their own locations, new delivery guidance out
Albany, NY — The Office of Cannabis Management has released some new guidance, and guidance changes to the rollout of retail cannabis in New York. On Friday, the OCM announced qualifying licensees can submit approval for their own proposed retail locations. Previously, they had to receive a location secured by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. It's said DASNY will continue to try and secure locations to match with licensees who don't currently have their own spots. Those with proposed locations can still apply for financial support for renovations from the Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund.
WRGB
Before taking sides, Truck drivers want to know where increased toll dollars will go
Little Falls — For commercial truck drivers, the Thruway isn't just a highway, it's a part of their livelihood. Right now, that lifestyle is changing. This week, the Thruway Authority began the process of raising tolls in 2024. Meanwhile, through a public-private investment with Empire State Thruway Partners, all 27 Thruway service areas are in the process of being reconstructed or revamped, thought in this case no. toll or tax dollars are being used in the project.
WRGB
Sheriff's Investigators ask for the public's help in Halfmoon
HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is asking for help after a reported assault in Halfmoon. On December 9, 2022, at about 5:20 PM the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman who reported that while traveling on Lower Newtown Road just west of Button Road in Halfmoon, she was flagged down by an unknown male pedestrian who then forcefully pulled her from her SUV and assaulted her. The victim described the suspect as a male in his 50s, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.
WRGB
Capital Region families "Shop With a Cop" for the holidays
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — Fifteen families from the Capital Region received holiday gifts today during WGNA’s 7th annual Shop With a Cop. Every year many Capital Region families in need are chosen to have their holiday presents paid for. Children shop alongside local police officers at Crossgates Mall as they look for what will bring them joy this holiday season.
WRGB
Light snow expected to return Sunday
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Temperatures in the Capital Region returned to more seasonal type readings about the area Friday. A high pressure centered over eastern Canada is channeling down a dry flow of air into the region, which will provide for quiet and cold weather tonight. The axis of the ridge will stay centered to our north into Saturday, keeping conditions dry and fairly sunny too, with seasonable temperatures about the area once again.
WRGB
With snow technology on hand, Willard Mountain gets ready to open soon
GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — Even with the weather staying warm, Capital Region ski slopes are still managing to open on time. Willard Mountain is still planning to open around the 15th. They say artificial snow technology has made real snow fall unnecessary!. Chic Wilson general manager:. “For the smaller...
WRGB
Capital Region Thrives in High School Fall Sports Seasons
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The High School Fall Sports seasons have come and gone, and the Capital Region had a lot of teams make it to the State Playoffs. Not only were there a lot of teams from various different sports in States, Section II had SIX teams win the State Championship for their respected sport.
Comments / 0