Albany, NY — The Office of Cannabis Management has released some new guidance, and guidance changes to the rollout of retail cannabis in New York. On Friday, the OCM announced qualifying licensees can submit approval for their own proposed retail locations. Previously, they had to receive a location secured by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. It's said DASNY will continue to try and secure locations to match with licensees who don't currently have their own spots. Those with proposed locations can still apply for financial support for renovations from the Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund.

2 DAYS AGO