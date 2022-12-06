Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
wtvy.com
Alabama gas prices fall under $3 for first time in nearly a year
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gas prices are on the decline in Alabama. The average cost of gas is $2.99. It’s under $3 for the first time since January 2022 and some stations in Huntsville are seeing prices twenty cents lower than the average. Even more impressive, it’s lower than...
wbrc.com
Birmingham-area pharmacy encouraging curbside prescription pickup when sick
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest report from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows all districts are experiencing significant flu activity, even though the percentage dropped from the week prior. Even so, the owner of Harbin Discount Pharmacy, Jerry Newman, says he’s seen similar. While there are still a...
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
Look down the highway. Is it a bird? A plane? Nope. It’s a Wienermobile! And it’s coming to Alabama.
Few people, err, vehicles can upstage the man in the red suit with sleigh pulled by flying reindeer, but come on folks, he comes every year. This week you can see something really special in north Alabama – the famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. The iconic hotdog with wheels will...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Councilor speaking against exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirmed a multi-car crash Friday night ended with 13 people injured, with nine of them in critical condition. Birmingham police say the injuries are a result of exhibition driving. People getting hurt or dying at exhibition driving events is becoming all too...
wbrc.com
Thirteen people injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash on Friday night ended with multiple injures, many of which are critical. The wreck was a result of exhibition driving according to the Birmingham Police Department. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle crash at John Rodgers Drive and Gun Club Road.
wbrc.com
Children’s of Alabama patients experience winter wonderland at Children’s Tree Farm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Patients at Children’s of Alabama got to spend the day at the annual Children’s Tree Farm presented by ACE Hardware. The hospital patio was transformed into a winter wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 8 with 350 3-foot trees, holiday decorations, music and snow. Throughout the...
wvtm13.com
Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?
Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
wbrc.com
Walker County woman, others say FedEx delivered packages to wrong address
EMPIRE, Ala. (WBRC) - Delivery companies are busy this time of year in Walker County, but people who live there are having issues getting their packages. Debra McNiese, who lives in the Empire area, is one of them. She ordered a few items in November and they arrived this past Friday. The problem is the packages showed up on someone else’s front porch. She got a delivery notice picture from FedEx showing the packages at the wrong house.
wbrc.com
Retail theft costly to both retailers and consumers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shoplifting happens everywhere and is quite frequent around the holiday season. These retail thefts can have a huge financial impact on, not only the retailer, but the consumer as well. The Hoover Police Department says retail theft happens everywhere and they have had some cases recently.
wbrc.com
New overdose dashboard shines a light on the issue in Alabama
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The White House is Launching a first-of-its-kind National Data Dashboard for non-fatal overdoses and the numbers are not good for Alabama. Alabama’s Nonfatal Opioid Overdose rate is higher than the national average and we currently have the seventh worst in the country. Walker County has one of the five highest overdose rates in the country compared to other counties.
wbrc.com
Alabama lawmakers to decide how to spend extra tax revenue
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers underestimated tax revenues for 2022. They say the state’s brought in over $10 billion, $2 billion more than expected and now they must figure out what to do with it. Alabamians brought in more taxes in part from gas and online shopping. With...
wbrc.com
Alabama Power announces another residential rate increase for 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power announced another upcoming rate adjustment for residential customers. Starting in January 2023, Alabama Power officials said customers can expect to see their bills increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. The company says the adjustment is driven primarily by compliance with federal requirements, as well as unprecedented inflation and economic conditions.
wbrc.com
USPS extends some post office hours for the holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Postal Service announced Friday that they’ll be extending hours at some post offices during the holiday season. Select postal facilities will extend their hours to help you with your mailing needs for much of the rest of the year. For a list of...
Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
wbrc.com
Auto insurance rates to increase in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation strikes again as consumers will soon be paying more for car insurance when the rates go up again in 2023. Experts are forecasting an average increase of 7 percent on the cost of car insurance next year, so right now is the time to shop for the best rates.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States
For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
Cases of canine flu showing up in North Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Just as the human flu is surging across the country, so is the dog flu. Canine Influenza, also known as the H3N8 or H3N2 virus is showing up in some states and cases are now popping up in North Alabama. Dr. Karen Sheppard, Director of Huntsville...
wbrc.com
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Hale County woman
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a Hale County woman last seen on Thursday. The Hale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating 78-year-old Hester M. Brown. Authorities say Brown may be living with...
Comments / 4