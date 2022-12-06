ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, IA

One man killed in a plane crash in Iowa on Monday

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLSlb_0jYY1HAB00

One man is dead after a plane crash in Iowa, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

On Monday at around 12:38 PM, an aircraft took off from the Adams County Airport near Corning. Police say that the plane was occupied by one adult male.

Reports show the plane struck a power line during take-off. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ISP.

The name is not being released at this time as notification of next of kin is still being made.

The crash is still under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and the FAA.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
BARTLETT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska man injured in a two-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County

(Pottawattamie Co) A Nebraska man was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Wednesday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred at around 4:50 a.m. near mile marker 20 of I-80. Chad Duane Ira, of Altoona, was driving a 2017 tractor trailer westbound when he observed an overturned vehicle in the roadway and came to a stop in the right lane of travel. Jeremy J Ryan, of Omaha, was driving a 2019 Freightliner M2 westbound and was unable to come to a stop and rear ended the tractor trailer.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Body found in burnt vehicle in southern Iowa identified

LEON, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have identified the body found on Nov. 26 near a burnt vehicle in Decatur County. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 69-year-old Michael Moulds was found in a field east of Leon. Investigators said his vehicle got stuck in the field...
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Deadly plane crash investigation underway in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a deadly plane crash in Adams County. The Iowa State Patrol said the plane took off around 12:38 p.m. Monday from the Adams County Airport near Corning. According to troopers, the...
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Avoca man injured in a three-vehicle accident

(Pottawattamie Co) An Avoca man was injured in a three-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Wednesday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred at approximately 4:52 a.m. at the 19 mile marker of I-80 westbound near Underwood. Emilio Lucio Guerra, of Des Moines, was driving a 2020 Kenworth cargo truck westbound when he lost control due to a possible deer in the roadway. The truck came to a stop, blocking the left lane completely. Shortly after, a 2013 GMC Sierra, driven by Larry Keith Wineland, of Avoca, broadsided the rolled over truck. A third collision occurred when a 2007 Chevy Monte Carlo, driven by Michael John Carroll, of Avoca, rear ended the GMC pickup.
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pilot Killed in Adams County Plane Crash

(Adams County) A fatal plane crash in Adams County is under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol says the plane left the Corning Municipal Airport just before 12:40 p.m. on Monday. They say the plane struck a power line during takeoff, killing the pilot. The pilot was the only person on board. Their name has not yet been released.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Pilot dies in Iowa plane crash

CORNING — The pilot of a plane that took off Monday from Adams County died after the plane crashed. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the pilot, whose name has not been released, took off at about 12:40 p.m. from the Adams County Airport outside of Corning. The plane appeared to have collided with power lines during take off. The pilot was the only person on board.
CORNING, IA
kmaland.com

Fatal plane crash reported in Adams County

(Corning) -- Authorities are investigating a plane crash that killed one person in Adams County Monday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol reports a plane taking off from the Adams County Airport near Corning shortly before 12:40 p.m. hit a power line. The pilot, who was the only person in the plane, died at the scene. The pilot's name has not yet been released.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Mount Ayr Felon Arrested for Possession of Bomb

MOUNT AYR, IA – Officers from the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Mount Ayr residence on Friday morning for a welfare check. When they made contact with the individual officers say observed a gun and a bomb sitting in the man’s lap. A report from law enforcement says the bomb was not sensitive to movement and was removed to a remote location. According to the report the Iowa State Fire Marshal was called and the bomb technicians determined it was a bomb and made it safe.
MOUNT AYR, IA
KOEL 950 AM

FBI Reaches Conclusion On Alleged Iowa Serial Killer

A major development has been made in the case of a possible serial killer. What We Heard About Donald Dean Studey "America's Most Prolific Serial Killer" A deceased Iowa man was accused of being one of America's most prolific serial killers. His own daughter made allegations against him, claiming that he had murdered anywhere between 50 to 70 people over the span of his life.
THURMAN, IA
WOWT

1 dead in Mills County, Iowa after vehicle hits tree

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A person was killed in a one-vehicle crash overnight. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash at 12:01 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Mulloney Ave and 330th Street. The Sheriff’s Office says a Toyota Rav4 left the roadway...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Former Southwest Iowa Teacher Associate Facing Felony Charges

(Harlan) A former Harlan High School “teacher associate” is accused of having a relationship with a student and buying prescription drugs from an undercover officer. KETV News reports that 35-year-old Ashley Cibic is charged in the two separate felony cases. The criminal complaint states an 18-year-old student confirmed the relationship with Cibic.
HARLAN, IA
WOWT

Iowa serial killer investigation continues near Bartlett

6 News learned Wednesday afternoon that Scott was already en route to Houston from the central jail Belize City, where he spent less than 24 hours. Joey can detect a body buried three feet under or resting 12 feet up in a tree or attic. She is also trained to find human remains in water.
BARTLETT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three injured in Mills County accident

(Mills Co) Three people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County on Friday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Joseph Bredberg, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2005 Nissan northbound on 315th Street, approaching the intersection of Highway 34 and 315th Street to turn westbound onto Highway 34. 52-year-old Melissa Pedersen, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2004 Dodge eastbound on Highway 34, approaching the intersection. A witness was stopped facing westbound on Highway 34 in the turning lane, waiting to turn southbound onto 315th Street. Bredberg failed to yield upon the left turn and was broadsided by Pedersen’s vehicle.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Pacific Junction woman booked on child endangerment, OWI warrant

(Glenwood) -- A Mills County suspect was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Shea Christine Downing of Pacific Junction was arrested shortly before 10:45 a.m. on a warrant for three counts of child endangerment and operating while intoxicated first offense. Downing was taken to...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy