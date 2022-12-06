Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
chapelboro.com
Bacot, Davis Help UNC Men’s Basketball Snap Losing Streak
There’s no place like home. After an arduous road trip which saw the team lose four straight games, the UNC men’s basketball team returned to the Smith Center with a flourish Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels snapped that four-game losing streak with a 75-59 win against Georgia Tech, improving Carolina’s record to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in ACC play.
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: UNC, Bacot Rebound
From Armando Bacot’s two rebounds in the first minute to Jalen Washington’s last basket of the game, and R.J. Davis’ double-double in between, Carolina looked and played like a different basketball team Saturday afternoon. Granted, the Tar Heels beat Georgia Tech — a non-contender in the ACC...
chapelboro.com
Chatham Maternity Care Center Gets Temporary Ease
UNC Chatham Hospital assembled a task force of 36 community members and hospital stakeholders in August to investigate solutions for the Maternity Care Center, which at the time was facing major staffing issues and was in danger of closing. UNC Health gave that task force 60 days to come up...
chapelboro.com
CCS Staff Pursue Certification To Help Bring Tech to the Classroom
In an ever-digitizing world, knowing how to use the latest technologies is more important than ever. Nobody understands that better than the people training the next generation. That’s why 19 educators and staff from Chatham County Schools are pursuing a certification from the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE)....
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: Response to Moore County, Solarize Carrboro, and More
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, December 9th. He discussed his response to the infrastructure attack in Moore County, the Solarize Carrboro initiative, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Making a Splash: The Golden Experience
To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit their website and follow along on their Instagram page. Tune in to “Making a Splash” on the first Friday afternoon of each month with 97.9 The Hill and a member of the Goldfish team!. Welcome to “Making a Splash” with...
chapelboro.com
Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: All I Want for Christmas
It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three holiday classics performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes eight members of the School of Rock House Band: JJ Helbert, Braedon Spacek, Bella Jackson-Ruybal, Henry Pfeiffer, Kat Adams, Joshua Bosworth, Asher Simon, and Phillip Webb. They discuss their favorite (and least favorite) holiday songs – and House Band director Justin Ellis chats about upcoming shows, including the End of Season shows at Cats Cradle Back Room on December 11 and 18.
chapelboro.com
Dark Yonder: A New Literary Journal That’s Pushing the Boundaries of Noir
Story via Arshia Simkin, The Underline, Orange County Arts Commission. As the days grows shorter and night falls earlier, you may find yourself wanting to curl up with a good book — perhaps a pulpy mystery or a heart-racing thriller. Enter Eryk Pruitt, a local bar owner and proprietor...
chapelboro.com
Police: Driver Charged After Pedestrian Struck in Chapel Hill Crosswalk
The Chapel Hill Police Department reported a pedestrian collision along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Friday afternoon. A release from the town said police officers responded to a report of a struck pedestrian just before 4 p.m., who was crossing in a crosswalk toward Longview Street. The person was transported to UNC Hospitals for further treatment on what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
chapelboro.com
Local Government Meetings: December 12-16
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. As we approach the holidays and more elected boards head...
chapelboro.com
Sheriff’s Office: Orange County Woman in Jail After Mother Shot in Head
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an isolated, domestic shooting that occurred on the eastern edge of the county in the early hours of Sunday morning. A release from the office said deputies responded to a shooting call just after midnight on Spruce Pine Trail — a road off Old NC 10 near Durham County. Upon arrival to a residence, the sheriff’s office said deputies found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the forehead.
