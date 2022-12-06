ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

Bacot, Davis Help UNC Men’s Basketball Snap Losing Streak

There’s no place like home. After an arduous road trip which saw the team lose four straight games, the UNC men’s basketball team returned to the Smith Center with a flourish Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels snapped that four-game losing streak with a 75-59 win against Georgia Tech, improving Carolina’s record to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in ACC play.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: UNC, Bacot Rebound

From Armando Bacot’s two rebounds in the first minute to Jalen Washington’s last basket of the game, and R.J. Davis’ double-double in between, Carolina looked and played like a different basketball team Saturday afternoon. Granted, the Tar Heels beat Georgia Tech — a non-contender in the ACC...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham Maternity Care Center Gets Temporary Ease

UNC Chatham Hospital assembled a task force of 36 community members and hospital stakeholders in August to investigate solutions for the Maternity Care Center, which at the time was facing major staffing issues and was in danger of closing. UNC Health gave that task force 60 days to come up...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

CCS Staff Pursue Certification To Help Bring Tech to the Classroom

In an ever-digitizing world, knowing how to use the latest technologies is more important than ever. Nobody understands that better than the people training the next generation. That’s why 19 educators and staff from Chatham County Schools are pursuing a certification from the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE)....
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Making a Splash: The Golden Experience

To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit their website and follow along on their Instagram page. Tune in to “Making a Splash” on the first Friday afternoon of each month with 97.9 The Hill and a member of the Goldfish team!. Welcome to “Making a Splash” with...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: All I Want for Christmas

It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three holiday classics performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes eight members of the School of Rock House Band: JJ Helbert, Braedon Spacek, Bella Jackson-Ruybal, Henry Pfeiffer, Kat Adams, Joshua Bosworth, Asher Simon, and Phillip Webb. They discuss their favorite (and least favorite) holiday songs – and House Band director Justin Ellis chats about upcoming shows, including the End of Season shows at Cats Cradle Back Room on December 11 and 18.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Police: Driver Charged After Pedestrian Struck in Chapel Hill Crosswalk

The Chapel Hill Police Department reported a pedestrian collision along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Friday afternoon. A release from the town said police officers responded to a report of a struck pedestrian just before 4 p.m., who was crossing in a crosswalk toward Longview Street. The person was transported to UNC Hospitals for further treatment on what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Local Government Meetings: December 12-16

This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. As we approach the holidays and more elected boards head...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Sheriff’s Office: Orange County Woman in Jail After Mother Shot in Head

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an isolated, domestic shooting that occurred on the eastern edge of the county in the early hours of Sunday morning. A release from the office said deputies responded to a shooting call just after midnight on Spruce Pine Trail — a road off Old NC 10 near Durham County. Upon arrival to a residence, the sheriff’s office said deputies found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the forehead.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

