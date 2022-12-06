The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an isolated, domestic shooting that occurred on the eastern edge of the county in the early hours of Sunday morning. A release from the office said deputies responded to a shooting call just after midnight on Spruce Pine Trail — a road off Old NC 10 near Durham County. Upon arrival to a residence, the sheriff’s office said deputies found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the forehead.

