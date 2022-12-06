Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Taiwan pledges deeper Japan security cooperation as senior lawmaker visits
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen pledged on Saturday to deepen security cooperation with Japan to ensure freedom in the Indo-Pacific, during a meeting with a senior member of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Although Japan and Chinese-claimed and democratically governed Taiwan do not have formal...
104.1 WIKY
China central bank calls for green finance regulation to be strengthened
HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s central bank on Saturday warned that climate change and a global move to a low-carbon economy posed risks for domestic financial institutions and said stronger regulation was required. “Climate change and low-carbon transformation will have a major impact on the wealth pattern and...
104.1 WIKY
Saudi Arabia wants ties with both China and U.S., says foreign minister
RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Thursday after a China-Arab summit hosted by Riyadh that the kingdom wants to cooperate with both the United States and China – economic rivals – and that while competition was good, polarisation was not. Prince Faisal bin...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: All in on reopening
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee:. Soft demand and weak economic activity remain a drag on China as the world’s second-biggest economy slowly but surely shakes off its COVID restrictions. The path to reopening is unlikely to be smooth and straight-forward, with some finding it difficult to break out of habits formed during the strict lockdowns.
104.1 WIKY
Saudi’s ACWA Power signs $1.5 billion agreement with Power China – Al-Arabiya
LONDON (Reuters) – Saudi Arabian private utility ACWA Power said it has signed a $1.5 billion agreement with Power China, Al-Arabiya television station reported on Friday. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Toby Chopra)
104.1 WIKY
Canada prepares to expand assisted death amid debate
TORONTO (Reuters) – Canada is preparing to expand its medically assisted death framework to become one of the broadest in the world, a change some want to delay due to concerns vulnerable people have easier access to death than to a life without suffering. Starting in March, people whose...
104.1 WIKY
Pakistan’s court endorses settlement with Barrick Gold over mining project
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s supreme court on Friday endorsed a settlement with Barrick Gold to resume mining the Reko Diq, one of the world’s biggest copper and gold deposits sites in the country’s southwest, a court order showed. The short order was read out by the...
104.1 WIKY
Thai financial system stable but could be exposed to global risks -central bank
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s financial system is resilient but stability could be affected by an abrupt change in the global financial market, which warrants close monitoring, the central bank said on Friday. Potential impacts include deterioration in debt serviceability of households and smaller businesses if the global economy...
104.1 WIKY
Britain to lay out financial reforms to ‘turbocharge’ growth
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will set out reforms on Friday to ease bank capital rules, one of 30 measures the government says will unlock investment and secure its position as the world’s “foremost financial centre”. “Leaving the EU gives us a golden opportunity to reshape our...
104.1 WIKY
United Airlines, Boeing set to announce major 787 order -sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – United Airlines plans to announce a major Boeing 787 Dreamliner order next week, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. United late on Thursday invited reporters to a “historic announcement” on Tuesday at the Boeing South Carolina factory that builds the 787 at an event that will feature the airline’s chief executive, Scott Kirby, and Boeing Commercial Airlines CEO Stan Deal. Reuters reported last week that Boeing and United were close to reaching a deal.
104.1 WIKY
Russian arms dealer Bout: ‘Hard to describe feelings’ after release from U.S. jail
(Reuters) – Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Friday it was difficult to find the words to describe his feelings, in an interview with the state-run news outlet RT after being freed by the United States in exchange for U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner. Bout also said he...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Canada’s critical-mineral strategy aims to accelerate permitting
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will unveil a new strategy on Friday to ramp up production and processing of critical minerals vital to power electric vehicle (EV) batteries, according to a copy of the strategy paper seen by Reuters. The government will review the permitting process with a view to...
104.1 WIKY
Experts say cheap public transport could ease German inflation
BERLIN (Reuters) – German inflation could cool in the coming months as a result of a low-cost public transport ticket agreed to by political leaders, experts said on Friday, with one pointing to the power of government measures to swiftly ease price pressures. ING chief economist Carsten Brzeski said...
104.1 WIKY
Fitch affirms United Kingdom rating at ‘AA-‘
(Reuters) – Rating agency Fitch maintained United Kingdom’s sovereign debt rating at “AA-” on Friday, citing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s macroeconomic policy framework, deep capital markets and the sterling’s international reserve currency status. The agency affirmed its outlook for the country at “negative”, due...
104.1 WIKY
Beaming Croatian PM celebrates World Cup stunner at EUMED summit
ALICANTE, Spain (Reuters) – Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic could not hide his joy on Friday evening at a summit of EU Mediterranean countries after his country beat hot favourites Brazil on penalties to advance to the World Cup semi-finals. “This was certainly the most exciting meeting of the...
104.1 WIKY
Greek industrial output drops 2.5% y/y in October
ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek industrial output dropped 2.5% in October compared to the same month a year earlier after a downwardly revised 1.2% decline in September, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday. A breakdown of index components showed manufacturing production rose 2.4% from the same month in...
104.1 WIKY
Berkeley holds back investments amid tough housing climate
(Reuters) – Berkeley Group said it would hold off land purchases in the near term to conserve cash as the high-end homebuilder grapples with a fall in bookings and rising cancellations as Britain’s housing sector comes under pressure. British homebuilders are facing falling house prices and weak demand...
104.1 WIKY
Nitro Software gets sweetened bid from top shareholder Potentia
(Reuters) – Australia’s Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday it got a higher A$2 per share offer with a scrip alternative from private equity firm Potentia Capital, matching a rival bid from KKR Inc’s Alludo. Nitro said it would consider the offer from Potentia, its biggest shareholder...
104.1 WIKY
Australia imposes sanctions on Iran, Russia over human rights violations
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s foreign minister on Saturday said the government would place targeted sanctions on Russia and Iran in response to what it said were “egregious” human rights violations. In a statement, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia was imposing Magnitsky-style sanctions on 13 individuals...
Comments / 0