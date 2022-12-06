Read full article on original website
Alaska’s elections head reflects on significant career, acknowledges issues with rural votes
On her last day as director of the Alaska Division of Elections on Friday, Gail Fenumiai walked into her office in downtown Juneau and found about a hundred balloons everywhere – covering the floor, all the surfaces and chairs. Her whiteboard said, “It’s the final countdown” with the no. 1 underneath. “I’m feeling a sense […] The post Alaska’s elections head reflects on significant career, acknowledges issues with rural votes appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Elections Director Gail Fenumiai retires
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - After 11 years of service, Gail Fenumiai is retiring as Director of the Alaska Division of Elections, her last day being December 9. “My husband’s been retired for six years, and I just felt that this is the right time for me to join him and enjoy the remainder of my time at home,” Fenumiai said.
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard conducts first Arctic summit
Coast Guard personnel pose for a photo in Anchorage, Alaska, Dec. 6, 2022. Seventy representatives from across the Coast Guard convened to develop recommendations. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard Arctic Summit is part of a multi-phased approach that allows the nation to advance...
alaskasnewssource.com
Oral arguments heard over Wasilla lawmaker’s eligibility to hold office
Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas - clipped version. When asked if there was anything to stop Carla Sigler from resuming the role of county treasurer, Vanlandingham responded: “Mrs. Sigler was elected by the voters of Bosque County. As far as I know, the only thing that would prevent her from taking office would be an inability to be bonded.
alaskasnewssource.com
Nonprofit lets Alaskans ‘adopt’ Ukrainian families in need for Christmas
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many Ukrainians have fled their country since the war began and, according to Mike Robbins, more than 500 of them have settled in Alaska. Robbins is the founder of New Chance Inc. Ukraine Relief Program, an Alaskan nonprofit that raises funds to help refugees fly to Alaska and settle here.
Survey of Alaska Native Corporations on adapting to climate change shows urgent work is needed
In 2021, I was awarded research funding to complete my undergraduate thesis for a Bachelor of Arts in rural development at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The funding was sourced by the UAF Institute of Arctic Biology through the National Science Foundation. My research idea was to survey shareholders, staff and board directors of Alaska […] The post Survey of Alaska Native Corporations on adapting to climate change shows urgent work is needed appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Luggage heist II? Energy Dept. official with Anchorage Assembly ties now accused of stealing second suitcase
The Biden administration’s top nuclear waste disposal expert, who in 2020 closely advised the Anchorage Assembly on its gay counseling ban ordinance, has been accused of stealing yet another piece of luggage at yet another airport. A warrant for grand larceny was issued for Sam Brinton, the same high-ranking...
alaskasnewssource.com
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some hemp products being sold at stores in Anchorage are most likely illegal and, if eaten, are intoxicating. “First let me state there’s a question about whether they can legally sell these products. And one thing that we are exploring with the Department of Law is whether, at this moment, my office has authority to issue cease and desist orders to end those sales,” said Joan Wilson, the executive director of the Alaska Alcohol & Marijuana Control Office (AMCO).
alaskasnewssource.com
Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska Superior Court judge entered a nearly $1.5 million judgment against James Vernon Sigler and Carla Sigler last month, the largest verdict ever in an Alaska elder abuse case. It followed an investigation by the Office of Elder Fraud and Assistance, which found the couple...
ktoo.org
Some rural votes were again left uncounted in Alaska’s statewide election
Ballots from six rural Alaska villages were not fully counted in Alaska’s November elections, the Division of Elections said Friday. A division official said the U.S. Postal Service failed to deliver them to the state election headquarters before the election was certified on Nov. 30. “You’ll need to contact...
alaskasnewssource.com
LIVE: Meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the latest on the next storm to hit Southcentral Alaska - clipped version
The main event takes place Saturday evening at 5 p.m. with the Parade of Lights followed by a fireworks display in downtown Palmer. Alaska Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai retires. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM AKST. |. By Beth Verge. Director of Elections Gail Fenumiai has announced...
webcenterfairbanks.com
‘40 satellites, one rocket’: a new launch may improve Alaskan internet quality
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On the afternoon of Thursday, December 8, Florida hosted the launch of a SpaceX rocket with special significance for the State of Alaska. The company OneWeb is deploying 40 satellites the size of washing machines into orbit, adding to those it has already circling. According to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow and Road condition throughout Anchorage
kinyradio.com
State Board of Education met in Anchorage Thursday
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The State Board of Education voted to send teacher certification regulations out for public comment Thursday. The State Board of Education and Early Development also voted to create a Career and Technical Education recognition program. The board also authorized the Commissioner to negotiate and enter into...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Interior Alaska feels magnitude 3.7 earthquake
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Interior Alaska experienced an earthquake on Wednesday, December 7 that could be felt in the Fairbanks area. The event occurred at 7:21 a.m. and its epicenter was located about 19 miles south of Fairbanks and Ester. As of noon on Wednesday, no damage was reported ....
alaskasnewssource.com
Special kids Shop With A Hero in Wasilla
Annual Auction held by Alaska Native Heritage Center. Krampus and St. Nicholas bring German traditions to Anchorage. Alaska's News Source meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the latest on the next storm to hit Southcentral Alaska, which is expected to impact Anchorage and surrounding areas on Sunday through Monday. Colony Christmas kicks...
alaskasnewssource.com
Recounts set for 2 Alaska legislative races
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts in two Anchorage-area legislative races are scheduled to take place this week. A state elections official says a recount is planned for Wednesday in the Senate District E race and for Thursday in the House District 15 race. The recounts will take place in Juneau....
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District sees 3rd snow day in a row
alaskasnewssource.com
New air traffic control tower to be tallest building in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new project is ramping up that will put a new name at the top of the list of tallest buildings in the state. A new traffic control tower is scheduled to be built at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, replacing the old one that has been in operation since it was constructed in 1977.
travelawaits.com
6 Alaska Towns That Make The Last Frontier First In Holiday Cheer
When planning your holiday vacation, the Last Frontier may be the last place you’d think to go for balmy breezes and sandy strolls — and you’d be right. But that’s what summer is for! The holidays are your chance to cuddle up in cozy sweaters by crackling fires sipping hot cocoa after engaging your outdoor adventurer spirit with dog sledding, skiing, snowshoeing, and sleigh rides, all while marveling at Mother Nature’s most spectacular performance — the northern lights.
