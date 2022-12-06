Read full article on original website
Penn State DB commit Conrad Hussey recaps Florida State official visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosted Penn State defensive back commitment Conrad Hussey on campus over the weekend for an official visit. It was the first time Hussey's been on FSU's campus since taking a trip to Tallahassee all the way back in June. "FSU was great, I'm not going to...
Cornerback transfer Davonte Brown recaps FSU official visit
TALLAHASSEE -- UCF transfer cornerback Davonte Brown enjoyed his official visit to Florida State, he shared with Noles247 and others after the visit. The three-year starter at cornerback was joined on the visit, unofficially, by his younger brother and four-star cornerback prospect Damari Brown. He said afterwards that playing with his little brother is something that's been discussed, although he noted that both he and his brother will make decisions individually based on what fits them best.
Damari Brown accompanies his brother during his FSU official visit, talks upcoming plans and making a decision
TALLAHASSEE -- Damari Brown arrived at Florida State for an unofficial visit this weekend, joining his older brother -- UCF corner transfer Davonte Brown -- who was in Tallahassee for an official visit. The younger Brown, who plays at American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is one of the top...
Top247 DL Rueben Bain has Florida State in top two after official visit to Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE -- Top247 defensive lineman Rueben Bain made his way to Florida State this weekend for an official visit with Mike Norvell and his coaching staff. Bain arrived on Friday and departed on Sunday morning -- accompanied by several family members. "It was a good experience, good connection with coaches,...
In second visit to FSU and nearing a decision, TE Kyle Morlock learns more about the people and the offense
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State is in the tight end transfer market looking to upgrade the position for next season when they expect to return a high-powered offensive attack. One target at the position for FSU is Division II All-American Kyle Morlock, who is transferring from Shorter University. Morlock, who previously...
DB target Edwin Joseph wins State Championship in Tallahassee then enjoys official visit with Florida State
TALLAHASSEE -- Chaminade Madonna (Fla.) three-star defensive back Edwin Joseph was in Tallahassee on Thursday night -- but not for his Florida State official visit. Him and his squad traveled up to Tallahassee for their state championship game -- which they won 48-14 over Clearwater Central Catholic. After the big win, Joseph made his way to his hotel to begin his FSU official.
