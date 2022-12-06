ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

MyNorthwest

Auburn doughnut shop site of multiple crashes

A driver in a stolen vehicle lost control and crashed into Donut Star in Auburn on Tuesday night, according to Kolby Crossley, a public information officer with the Auburn Police Department. No injuries were reported, but it’s unclear if the driver was hurt. The driver left the scene by the...
AUBURN, WA
Seattle police investigate multiple convenience store robberies

Seattle Police are investigating two armed robberies at convenience stores in the West Seattle area that investigators say may be connected. They say the same stolen vehicle was seen at the robberies of a 7-Eleven in the 4300 block of SW Admiral Way early Tuesday morning and one that happened two days earlier, on 35th Street SW.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle family held at gunpoint in terrifying home invasion Monday night

SEATTLE — Surveillance video shows the moments three armed robbers approached a South Seattle home before breaking in Monday night. A mom, son and young girl were inside the home on the 4400 block of South Kenyon Street when the men broke through the front door. Police said the men used a crowbar to get inside around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
District to pay $5M over teen’s death at football practice

A Washington school district will pay $5.25 million to the family of a high school student who died from a heart attack that happened during a 2018 football practice. Allen Harris, 16, was participating in a conditioning practice on an “exceptionally hot” July 24 when he collapsed and suffered a seizure after completing sets of sprints, The Seattle Times reported.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Arlington felon sentenced for possession of explosives in bunker

An Arlington man was sentenced to 42 months in prison for the illegal possession of an arsenal of guns and explosives inside an underground bunker. According to the Department of Justice, James Wesley Bowden, 42, shot a man at his residence Nov. 4, 2021. A man showed up at Cascade Valley Hospital in Arlington and told officers he had been shot in the finger by someone at the home, according to probable cause documents.
ARLINGTON, WA
FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA

In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
SEATTLE, WA
