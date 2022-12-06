Read full article on original website
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Des Moines Small Business Awarded $10K Grant Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyDes Moines, WA
Seattle Police: Man fatally shot at West Seattle’s Roxhill Park
Seattle Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting of a man in the Roxhill neighborhood of West Seattle Friday afternoon. At 4:38 p.m., police responded to the 9200 block of 29th Avenue SW of a report of a person who had been shot. Officers arrived and found a man in a blue SUV with a fatal gunshot wound.
Gee Scott: Sheriff Ed Troyer is ‘an embarrassment’ to all officers
“I think Ed Troyer (Pierce County Sheriff) is an embarrassment to all the men and women that put on a uniform for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department,” Gee Scott said on KIRO Newsradio. Troyer is facing two misdemeanor charges after he called a 911 back-channel meant for law...
Tacoma officer: Troyer said newspaper carrier did not threaten him
The trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer took a marked turn Wednesday as a key witness appeared to hand the prosecution its case. Tacoma Police Officer Chad Lawless took the witness stand after a lengthy argument between prosecutors and defense attorneys about the rules of cross-examination for him. Lawless...
Auburn doughnut shop site of multiple crashes
A driver in a stolen vehicle lost control and crashed into Donut Star in Auburn on Tuesday night, according to Kolby Crossley, a public information officer with the Auburn Police Department. No injuries were reported, but it’s unclear if the driver was hurt. The driver left the scene by the...
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 16-year-old boy in Snohomish County
The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on behalf of the Tulalip Tribal Police in Snohomish County. 16-year-old Amos Carpenter was last seen around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Police say he was last believed to be in Marysville, in the area of 116th Street NE.
Family of man who died after delayed medic response sues City of Seattle
The family of a man who died of cardiac arrest after first responders delayed entering his home is launching a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Seattle for $10 million. William Yurek’s 13-year-old son called 911 twice on the afternoon of Nov. 2, 2021, reporting that his 46-year-old father...
Residents in Maple Valley claim they haven’t gotten mail in days
Some residents say they haven’t been able to get their mail for days now. Some are telling KIRO 7 it’s been since the end of November when they received their last package. Many are worried about not getting checks, even medications, in the mail because of this issue.
Seattle police investigate multiple convenience store robberies
Seattle Police are investigating two armed robberies at convenience stores in the West Seattle area that investigators say may be connected. They say the same stolen vehicle was seen at the robberies of a 7-Eleven in the 4300 block of SW Admiral Way early Tuesday morning and one that happened two days earlier, on 35th Street SW.
Renton PD: ‘Potential hate crime’ after taproom vandalized ahead of drag event
The owners of a Renton bar say they plan to continue their monthly ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ this weekend after a man shot into the bar’s window recently. Marley Rall owns The Brewmaster’s Taproom. It now has a shattered window from a shot from a pellet or BB gun.
Tacoma father considering lawsuit after daughter attacked by student at Baker Middle School
A male student was caught on camera beating a teenage classmate inside a school hallway. Now the victim’s father is calling for action. The assault happened eight days ago in the hallway at Baker Middle School. Jamar Pollard says Tacoma school officials took too long to stop the beating...
Family of murdered business owner helping other victims of gun violence
Two months since the murder of Seattle businessman D’Vonne Pickett Junior, his family is already helping other victims of gun violence. D’Vonne and his wife, KeAnna Rose Pickett, opened the Central District mailing business, “The Postman,” in 2018. While the store is seeing a steady stream...
Seattle family held at gunpoint in terrifying home invasion Monday night
SEATTLE — Surveillance video shows the moments three armed robbers approached a South Seattle home before breaking in Monday night. A mom, son and young girl were inside the home on the 4400 block of South Kenyon Street when the men broke through the front door. Police said the men used a crowbar to get inside around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
District to pay $5M over teen’s death at football practice
A Washington school district will pay $5.25 million to the family of a high school student who died from a heart attack that happened during a 2018 football practice. Allen Harris, 16, was participating in a conditioning practice on an “exceptionally hot” July 24 when he collapsed and suffered a seizure after completing sets of sprints, The Seattle Times reported.
Tacoma’s camping ban nearly a month in effect; continues to draw controversy
Tacoma’s camping ban ordinance has been in effect since Nov. 14. The city council approved the measure six to three and ever since, the decision has gotten some backlash from community members. As part of their enforcement of the ban, the city sent KIRO 7 this statement:. “The City...
Arlington felon sentenced for possession of explosives in bunker
An Arlington man was sentenced to 42 months in prison for the illegal possession of an arsenal of guns and explosives inside an underground bunker. According to the Department of Justice, James Wesley Bowden, 42, shot a man at his residence Nov. 4, 2021. A man showed up at Cascade Valley Hospital in Arlington and told officers he had been shot in the finger by someone at the home, according to probable cause documents.
Washington Man Arrested After Girlfriend Was Found Dead Inside Apartment
The 25-year-old suspect was arrested in Pierce County.
Amazon truck heist strikes before holidays in Kitsap County
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Nov. 21, at about 3 p.m., an Amazon employee was working in the area of the 2900 block of Salmonberry Road. The delivery driver stopped to deliver a package, and when he returned to his van, he found an unknown man sitting in the driver’s seat.
FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA
In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Burien
A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP) for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Burien Monday. Yamilery Perez-Deveraux was last seen near 14th Ave SW in Burien Dec. 5. She is 5-feet-2 inches tall, 95 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.
Closing arguments heard in trial of man accused of killing couple found washed ashore in suitcase
Jurors heard closing arguments Tuesday in a disturbing case involving bodies washed ashore on Alki Beach. The bodies were found in suitcases that were discovered on a rocky shore by a group of teenagers making a TikTok video more than two years ago. Prosecutors say 64-year-old Michael Dudley had been...
