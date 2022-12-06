An Arlington man was sentenced to 42 months in prison for the illegal possession of an arsenal of guns and explosives inside an underground bunker. According to the Department of Justice, James Wesley Bowden, 42, shot a man at his residence Nov. 4, 2021. A man showed up at Cascade Valley Hospital in Arlington and told officers he had been shot in the finger by someone at the home, according to probable cause documents.

