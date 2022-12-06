Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Mild to start the weekend, but it’ll end with rain
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A warm front will lift just north of us early Saturday. There could be some isolated light showers around, but it will otherwise be another unseasonably warm day with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will dominate the sky, but peeks of sun are possible. Also, watch out for morning fog. The Christmas parades that are taking place across our area on Saturday should go off without any weather woes.
WTOK-TV
Many of you may start your Friday with fog
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of our area. This means visibilities could drop to 1/4 of a mile or less for many areas leading into early Friday. So, make sure to follow Fog Safety Tips if you encounter a “cloud on the ground.”
WTOK-TV
Cooler air is on the way by the end of next week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! We got off to a very foggy start over the area this morning. Light scattered showers move in through lunchtime. Most of us will stay dry from the rain, but we will get a cloudy view all day. Saturday rain chances are also slim...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian hosts annual Christmas parade in downtown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Christmas spirit has arrived in the Queen City. Floats and a little holiday cheer has filled all of downtown as the city hosts its annual Christmas parade. The 2022 Christmas parade in Meridian started off with a police escort and many floats to follow. Several...
WTOK-TV
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Doc’s Toyota has been open for a couple of months now, but on December 8, the city of Philadelphia and Neshoba County wanted to welcome this new business with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Doc’s Toyota is extremely excited to be in a city where local...
WTOK-TV
Bikers United for Children hosts annual Toy Run in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bikers United for Children hosted its twelfth annual Toy Tun. The organization hosts the Toy Run in efforts to collect toys for kids in need for Christmas. The Toy Run began at Hampton Inn in Meridian and ended at College Park United Methodist Church. James Randall,...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Guy B. Woodward
Funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. Guy B. Woodward will begin at 11:30 AM Monday, December 12, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Dr. Rick Brooks and Mack Barnes officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Motors 4 Toys
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -West Philadelphia Baptist church was up early this morning getting ready for their fourth annual motors for toys. This event was for everyone who loves cars and motorcycles to come out and help all the children in the community. Their goal was to get as many toys...
WTOK-TV
Salvation Army receives donation for Angel Tree program from Meridian High School PTO
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christmas is fast approaching so the Salvation Army in the Queen City is working hard on its Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree provides Christmas presents for hundreds of children and seniors throughout Lauderdale, Kemper, Newton and Neshoba counties. On Saturday, the Salvation Army received a...
WTOK-TV
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed to News 11 that a man has died from a gunshot wound to the chest. According to Cobler, the man was 22-years-old. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a store on the corner of 29th Avenue and...
WDAM-TV
Shooting leaves Laurel man hospitalized in critical condition
The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause. The GeoTour is designed to bring people into the city of Hattiesburg to explore the outdoors. Grand larceny is punishable by $10,000 in fines and 5 years in prison.
WTOK-TV
Two Museums celebrate five year anniversary with free admission
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five years ago, snow was on the ground when ceremonies were underway to officially open the Two Mississippi Museums. Its goal is to educate the state’s children about its Native American origins to statehood and the Civil Rights Movement. December 9, 2017, marked new history...
WTOK-TV
Church members, co-workers remember Russell Jones
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County residents continue to mourn the loss of Russell Jones. Jones was a beloved pastor and had been serving at First Baptist Missionary Church in Heidelberg for more than a decade. “Regardless of who we get as a pastor, there could never be another...
WDAM-TV
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
WTOK-TV
The Ellis Theater is back open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The city of Philadelphia was buzzing as a massive step was taken towards the completion of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music. “Special for the Ellis because this is 100 year old venue that’s now been restored and is serving the community again. But it’s even a bigger, I think, mark for the Congress of Country Music because this is the beginning of phase one. And once this project opens fully, it’s going to be a regional draw. People will come from all over to see the collection and to see performances here,” said the executive director of the Congress of Country Music, Dan Barnard.
WTOK-TV
Friday Night Hoops recap: Lady Trojans end the Lady Bulldogs perfect season and the Clarkdale boys rebound to victory
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Friday night hoops continue to heat up in the Magnolia state for many local teams. The Clarkdale boys basketball team was looking to rebound Friday night after a close loss to West Lauderdale on Thursday. They would keep a close contest with Mize early on in the game but the Bulldogs would be able to shake off Mize and get the win 47-39.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Community College hosts fall graduation and nursing pinning ceremonies
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been a day of excitement and joy for the fall graduates at Meridian Community College. The college hosted graduation and nursing pinning ceremonies throughout the day. Graduates say they are ready to take on new roles in their career fields. “I would have never...
WTOK-TV
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday. The MPD said a woman was shot in the back and arm around 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive. The second shooting took place at Grandview Gas and Go. Police...
WTOK-TV
Kimbrell to be featured on Frontline Responders
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An Iraq Veteran is being highlighted in our next edition of Frontline Responders. David Kimbrell served in the military for 20 years. After his service, he got involved with Run for the Wall, which brings awareness about troops who are prisoners of war or missing in action.
WTOK-TV
One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person has died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea Park Apartments about 4:30 Friday afternoon. Witnesses told News 11 a suspect was traveling in a white car but could not provide a more detailed description. A report that a...
Comments / 0