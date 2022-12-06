Read full article on original website
Related
Norm Pattiz Dies: Westwood One Founder, Radio Hall of Famer Was 79
Norm Pattiz, the founder of the Westwood One syndicated programming network, died Dec. 6 at age 79. The cause of death was not revealed by officials at Westwood One parent company Cumulus Media. Pattiz began as a salesman with Los Angeles television station KCOP (Channel 13), but left there in 1976 to start Westwood One. In 1985, the company purchased Mutual Broadcasting System, one of the biggest radio networks in the United States. Two years later, the company acquired the NBC Radio Network. In the early 1990s, control of Westwood One shifted to Mel Karmazin and Infinity Broadcasting (later acquired by CBS Radio). Pattiz remained chairman of the...
Katie Holmes Brought Back This Y2K Trend On the Red Carpet & It’s Left the Internet Seriously Divided
Katie Holmes just started a huge debate in the fashion world, all with one experimental red carpet look that instantly gave everyone nostalgia. On Dec 9, actors and performers from all over came in their best, eye-catching holiday ensembles for this year’s iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball red carpet. Nearly every other minute, we saw something show-stopping, like Brooke Shields and her daughters coordinating outfits to Demi Lovato’s insanely edgy look — and of course, Holmes’ inspired early 2000s look. To say the internet is divided on this daring look is an understatement, and if you’re wondering what the heck the internet is...
The 3 Perfect Types of Men, According to Cheesy Hallmark Christmas Movies
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As a proud girlfriend guy, I’ve seen a lot of cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies. At first, I watched them begrudgingly. Then, I was watching them ironically. Now, I’m a full on fan. My long-time girlfriend’s parents literally used to own a Hallmark store in Rochester, New York, so I never really stood a chance. (She’s re-watching The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again again as I type this.) Hallmark may have invented this holiday movie sub-genre, but I believe it’s been perfected by Netflix. This...
Comments / 0