Romania defuses mine drifting near its Black Sea shore

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania’s navy carried out a controlled explosion on Saturday of a naval mine that had drifted close to the country’s Black Sea shore, the defence ministry said. Mines began floating in the Black Sea after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and Romanian, Bulgarian...
Pakistan says Afghan forces kill six civilians in cross-border fire

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) -Heavy gunfire and artillery shelling by Afghan border forces killed six civilians across the border in Pakistan on Sunday and wounded another 17, the Pakistan army said. Pakistani troops retaliated at the Chaman border crossing in southwestern Balochistan province, the army said in a statement, without giving...
The Hill

Kinzinger worried Griner swap could encourage future hostage taking

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said on Sunday that he’s worried the U.S. prisoner swap with Russia to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner could encourage other countries to take Americans hostage in the future. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Kinzinger, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told co-anchor Martha…
Vietnam vessel saves 154 Rohingya from sinking boat, transfers to Myanmar navy

HANOI (Reuters) – A Vietnamese oil service vessel rescued 154 people from a sinking boat in the Andaman Sea and has transferred them to Myanmar’s navy, state media reported, a group that was confirmed by activists as minority Rohingya Muslims. The vessel, Hai Duong 29, was en route...
UAE official says European ties with Gulf ‘should not be transactional’

DUBAI (Reuters) – A senior United Arab Emirates official said on Saturday it was encouraging to see greater European outreach to Gulf Arab states in the face of the Ukraine conflict and energy crunch, but that engagement should not be “transactional”. A number of European officials have...
Russian-installed Kherson official says withdrawing hryvnia from circulation in January

(Reuters) – The Russian-installed administration of Ukraine’s Kherson region said on Saturday that it had begun changing locally circulated Ukrainian hryvnia currency into Russian roubles, with hryvnia circulation in Moscow-controlled areas of the region to end on Jan. 1. In a video published on Telegram by the region’s...
Belarus to allow transit of Ukraine grain for export from Lithuania – U.N

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Belarus told the United Nations on Friday that it would accept, without preconditions, the transit of Ukrainian grains through its territory for export from Lithuanian ports, a U.N. spokesman said. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Belarus Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich in New York...
Taiwan pledges deeper Japan security cooperation as senior lawmaker visits

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen pledged on Saturday to deepen security cooperation with Japan to ensure freedom in the Indo-Pacific, during a meeting with a senior member of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Although Japan and Chinese-claimed and democratically governed Taiwan do not have formal...
Canada authorizes first bivalent booster shot for 5 to 11 year-olds

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada on Friday authorized Pfizer-Biontech’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster for children 5 to 11 years of age, according to statement from Health Canada. Pfizer-BioNTech’s shots are designed to target the BA.4/BA.5 variants of Omicron as well as the original coronavirus variant, and is the first...
G7 oil price cap not to blame for Turkey tanker queues, EU says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Group of Seven countries’ price cap on Russian oil is not responsible for a queue of tankers waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean, the European Commission said. The number of vessels queuing...
Australia imposes sanctions on Iran, Russia over human rights violations

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s foreign minister on Saturday said the government would place targeted sanctions on Russia and Iran in response to what it said were “egregious” human rights violations. In a statement, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia was imposing Magnitsky-style sanctions on 13 individuals...
Brittney Griner’s return reignites debate about prisoner swaps

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Thursday’s release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in exchange for a convicted Russian arms dealer has resurfaced an old question: Do prisoner swaps do more harm than good?. Amid the celebrations following Griner’s return some critics, including members of Congress and federal law enforcement,...
