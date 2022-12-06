Read full article on original website
Related
Norm Pattiz Dies: Westwood One Founder, Radio Hall of Famer Was 79
Norm Pattiz, the founder of the Westwood One syndicated programming network, died Dec. 6 at age 79. The cause of death was not revealed by officials at Westwood One parent company Cumulus Media. Pattiz began as a salesman with Los Angeles television station KCOP (Channel 13), but left there in 1976 to start Westwood One. In 1985, the company purchased Mutual Broadcasting System, one of the biggest radio networks in the United States. Two years later, the company acquired the NBC Radio Network. In the early 1990s, control of Westwood One shifted to Mel Karmazin and Infinity Broadcasting (later acquired by CBS Radio). Pattiz remained chairman of the...
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise's vulgar advice helped her through tears on 'Edge of Tomorrow' set
Emily Blunt panicked wearing an 85-pound suit on set with Tom Cruise, she revealed on the "Smartless" podcast with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.
25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Floated Up To The Ceiling And Perished Like Weird Old Uncle Albert In "Mary Poppins"
"men will be bedridden with a common cold & accuse players in the world cup of faking their injuries" —@_chase_____
The 3 Perfect Types of Men, According to Cheesy Hallmark Christmas Movies
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As a proud girlfriend guy, I’ve seen a lot of cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies. At first, I watched them begrudgingly. Then, I was watching them ironically. Now, I’m a full on fan. My long-time girlfriend’s parents literally used to own a Hallmark store in Rochester, New York, so I never really stood a chance. (She’s re-watching The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again again as I type this.) Hallmark may have invented this holiday movie sub-genre, but I believe it’s been perfected by Netflix. This...
Comments / 0