ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Comments / 16

Larry Ata
5d ago

Comply with police commands and none of this would happen just saying I’m from modesto I was a gang member at 1 point like this young man he just happen to no stop that non sense on time and he didn’t obey police commands can you blame the cops after all ( protect ur self at all times means at all times)

Reply(5)
7
Related
ABC10

San Joaquin County sideshow crackdown ends in 13 arrests, 6 cars towed

STOCKTON, Calif. — A sideshow crackdown in San Joaquin County resulted in 13 arrests and led police to seize three guns and tow six cars Friday night. According to the Stockton Police Department, a countywide sideshow mission was conducted between 5 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday. During the crackdown, officers made 48 traffic stops and issued 21 citations.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Stockton teen jumps out of car to escape kidnapping

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton teen is recovering from minor injuries after jumping out of a car in the Country Club area to escape a kidnapping, police officials say. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old girl was walking near Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when officers said a Hispanic man offered her a ride.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Stockton police investigating crash, closes roads

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is advising residents to avoid the area of Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue due to an "active incident," Friday night. A law enforcement source tells ABC10 this is the scene of a crash where a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office chase came to a violent end.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

3 injured in explosion at Stockton apartment complex, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured when an explosion occurred inside an apartment complex Friday night in Stockton, authorities said. The explosion happened in the 6400 block of Inglewood Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. Witnesses told KCRA 3 it happened around 6 p.m. Three people were taken...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Fatality on Orangeburg Avenue in Modesto Area

The Modesto Police Department reported a fatal pedestrian crash on Nelson Avenue on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022. Modesto PD received reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Orangeburg Avenue in the vicinity of Nelson Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on...
MODESTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police is looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery of a gas station Wednesday night. Police said the robbery occurred just before midnight at the Quik Stop at 1300 Fourth Street. He brandished a gun and then drove off in a silver pickup truck. Police warn he is The post Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested after shoplifting from Target in Sunnyvale: police

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested after a report of shoplifting at a Target Tuesday night, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 8:03 p.m., a “suspicious” person was concealing items from the store, prompting Target’s Loss Prevention team to call 911. The store recognized the person as someone who […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County Sheriff arrests suspect for murder after fentanyl overdose death

SAN JOSE -- Authorities in Santa Clara County on Tuesday afternoon arrested a suspect on murder charges for selling fentanyl to a victim who fatally overdosed on the drug.According to a press release issued by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, detectives arrested 28-year-old San Jose resident Manuel Anthony Rodriguez Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. for murder after he allegedly sold a lethal amount of fentanyl to his victim, who died as a result of the overdose. The release called the homicide charge "a landmark case in an effort to hold perpetrators accountable for their intentional criminal actions that have...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Driver shot after being rear-ended in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot after being rear-ended in Stockton on Monday night, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. the victim, 48, was hit by a vehicle that fled. Police said the victim followed the suspect to Montauban Avenue and Hammertown...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Tow Truck Accident Reported on Highway 165 in Merced County

On the afternoon of Monday, December 5, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal tow truck collision on Highway 165 near American Avenue in Merced County. The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. and involved a passenger vehicle and a tow truck, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Tow...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy