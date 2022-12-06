SAN JOSE -- Authorities in Santa Clara County on Tuesday afternoon arrested a suspect on murder charges for selling fentanyl to a victim who fatally overdosed on the drug.According to a press release issued by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, detectives arrested 28-year-old San Jose resident Manuel Anthony Rodriguez Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. for murder after he allegedly sold a lethal amount of fentanyl to his victim, who died as a result of the overdose. The release called the homicide charge "a landmark case in an effort to hold perpetrators accountable for their intentional criminal actions that have...

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO