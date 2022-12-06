Read full article on original website
Larry Ata
5d ago
Comply with police commands and none of this would happen just saying I’m from modesto I was a gang member at 1 point like this young man he just happen to no stop that non sense on time and he didn’t obey police commands can you blame the cops after all ( protect ur self at all times means at all times)
San Joaquin County sideshow crackdown ends in 13 arrests, 6 cars towed
STOCKTON, Calif. — A sideshow crackdown in San Joaquin County resulted in 13 arrests and led police to seize three guns and tow six cars Friday night. According to the Stockton Police Department, a countywide sideshow mission was conducted between 5 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday. During the crackdown, officers made 48 traffic stops and issued 21 citations.
Stockton teen jumps out of car to escape kidnapping
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton teen is recovering from minor injuries after jumping out of a car in the Country Club area to escape a kidnapping, police officials say. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old girl was walking near Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when officers said a Hispanic man offered her a ride.
Tip leads to arrest of man accused of assaulting woman outside of Stockton Target
STOCKTON, Calif. — An anonymous tip to Stockton Crime Stoppers led to the arrest Friday of a man accused of punching a woman and stealing her cell phone, according to the Stockton Police Department. The assault happened in the parking lot of a Target store on the 4700 block...
Explosion that left 3 hurt, dozens displaced was possibly an accident, Stockton police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — An explosion at a Stockton apartment complex that left three people hurt and dozens of families displaced was possibly an accident, Stockton Police Department officials told ABC10 Saturday. The blast happened around 6 p.m. Friday at the Inglewood Garden Apartments in the 6400 block of Inglewood...
Wanted man arrested after fleeing from officers, Merced Police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wanted man was arrested in Merced after fleeing from officers Friday morning, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say around 9:00 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on the 700 block of Carol Avenue when the driver stopped and began to flee on foot. Officers say they were able […]
Stockton police investigating crash, closes roads
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is advising residents to avoid the area of Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue due to an "active incident," Friday night. A law enforcement source tells ABC10 this is the scene of a crash where a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office chase came to a violent end.
KCRA.com
3 injured in explosion at Stockton apartment complex, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured when an explosion occurred inside an apartment complex Friday night in Stockton, authorities said. The explosion happened in the 6400 block of Inglewood Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. Witnesses told KCRA 3 it happened around 6 p.m. Three people were taken...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on Orangeburg Avenue in Modesto Area
The Modesto Police Department reported a fatal pedestrian crash on Nelson Avenue on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022. Modesto PD received reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Orangeburg Avenue in the vicinity of Nelson Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on...
Man convicted of killing Stockton karate instructor after grocery store argument
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of hitting and killing a Stockton karate instructor in the parking lot of a grocery store in May 2020 was convicted of murder. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office announced 37-year-old Dontae Alfonso Wilburn’s conviction through a news release Thursday.
Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police is looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery of a gas station Wednesday night. Police said the robbery occurred just before midnight at the Quik Stop at 1300 Fourth Street. He brandished a gun and then drove off in a silver pickup truck. Police warn he is The post Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect appeared first on KION546.
Stockton police looking for man accused of punching woman after she rejected him
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for a man accused of punching a woman and stealing her cell phone after she rejected his advances. According to a news release, it happened in the parking lot of a store on the 4700 block of Pacific Avenue on Nov. 29.
'It's like an angel that God sent me': Community rallying around Stockton tamale vendor robbed at gunpoint
STOCKTON, Calif. — Under a small patio in the backyard of her East Stockton home, 45-year old Veronica Aguilar is creating tamale magic. "I think that it's the flavor from the meat is what makes them so good," said Aguilar in Spanish. Using her grandmother's recipe, the native of...
3 hospitalized, dozens displaced after explosion at Stockton apartment building
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were hospitalized and dozens of families were displaced after an explosion rocked an apartment complex in Stockton around 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Stockton Police Department. The explosion happened at the Inglewood Garden Apartments in the 6400 block of Inglewood Ave. "I was...
Alleged Merced baby shooter refuses to show in court: what we know so far
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man facing charges for the deadly shooting of 9-month-old baby, Daevon Motshwane, refused to go to his arraignment on Thursday morning at the Merced County Superior Court, according to the DA’s office. An official reason why Motshwane refused to appear was not given, but the family of the 9-month-old […]
2 arrested after shoplifting from Target in Sunnyvale: police
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested after a report of shoplifting at a Target Tuesday night, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 8:03 p.m., a “suspicious” person was concealing items from the store, prompting Target’s Loss Prevention team to call 911. The store recognized the person as someone who […]
Manteca Police searching for owner of ‘large abstract paintings’ that were possibly stolen
MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department said it is hoping to return possibly stolen belongings officers found during a search back in November. Officers searched a storage unit on Nov. 14 that was connected to a burglary. Large abstract paintings were some of the items found inside the unit. Police believe the paintings […]
Santa Clara County Sheriff arrests suspect for murder after fentanyl overdose death
SAN JOSE -- Authorities in Santa Clara County on Tuesday afternoon arrested a suspect on murder charges for selling fentanyl to a victim who fatally overdosed on the drug.According to a press release issued by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, detectives arrested 28-year-old San Jose resident Manuel Anthony Rodriguez Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. for murder after he allegedly sold a lethal amount of fentanyl to his victim, who died as a result of the overdose. The release called the homicide charge "a landmark case in an effort to hold perpetrators accountable for their intentional criminal actions that have...
Fox40
Driver shot after being rear-ended in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot after being rear-ended in Stockton on Monday night, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. the victim, 48, was hit by a vehicle that fled. Police said the victim followed the suspect to Montauban Avenue and Hammertown...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Tow Truck Accident Reported on Highway 165 in Merced County
On the afternoon of Monday, December 5, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal tow truck collision on Highway 165 near American Avenue in Merced County. The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. and involved a passenger vehicle and a tow truck, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Tow...
goldrushcam.com
Tuolumne County Sheriff Identifies Body Found in the Area of the Washington Fire Burn Scar as Sonora Resident
December 9, 2022 - On August 28th, 2021, at about 4:00 P.M. in the afternoon detectives responded to the area of Golden Dove Lane in the Washington Fire burn scar after a report of human. remains found in the area. Investigation determined the remains appeared to have been there before...
