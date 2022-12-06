Read full article on original website
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
Who was wrongfully eliminated on ‘The Voice’: Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse or Justin Aaron? [POLL]
Week 4 of “The Voice” Season 22 live shows are behind us, with three artists being eliminated based on a combination of America’s overnight votes and the Instant Save. The ousted contestants are Parijita Bastola and Kim Cruse of Team John legend and Justin Aaron of Team Gwen Stefani. (Yes, that means the remaining artists on Team Blake Shelton and Team Camila Cabello made it onto the finale.) Who do YOU think was wrongfully eliminated this week? Vote in our “The Voice” Top 8 eliminations poll below. SEE ‘The Voice’: How many stolen artists won their season? These singers proved losing a battle or knockout...
Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ Season 22? After Watching Every Episode, Here Are Our Predictions
The semifinalists for Season 22 of The Voice were revealed last Tuesday night with Blake Shelton and John Legend both finding themselves in the enviable position of having three team members remaining, while Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello each only have one. The breakdown is as follows:. Team Blake. Bodie.
Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers
Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
womansday.com
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Stop Doing Double Takes Of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look
How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend. Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double...
‘The Voice’s Bodie Reveals Why Blake Shelton ‘Hasn’t Seen’ A Singer Like Him On The Show
Ahead of Bodie’s top 8 semi-finals performance of Halsey’s “Without Me,” Blake Shelton revealed that Bodie is “actually teaching” him new things at this point. “He knows exactly what he wants to do,” Blake said about his contestant. After the live show, Bodie spoke with reporters, including HollywoodLife, about getting such praise from Blake.
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Married ‘Good Morning America’ Co-Anchors Leave Partners for Each Other
Married Co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have allegedly left their partners to be with each-other after a months-long affair, Page Six reported Wednesday. The affair reportedly began in March—the same month they both ran the New York City half marathon— and they were spotted “canoodling” in bars by the ABC News building as early as May, a source told Page Six. The Daily Mail reported the two went on a getaway to a romantic cottage earlier this month, complete with a paparazzi photo of Holmes grabbing Robach’s butt. Robach has been married to Melrose Place star Andrew Shue since 2010, although the couple reportedly split in August, alongside Holmes and his wife Marilee Fiebig. The two have deactivated their Instagram accounts in light of the news, with neither commenting publicly on the affair. ABC hasn’t responded to a request for comment.Read it at PageSix
Popculture
Why Joy Behar Was Fired by 'Good Morning America'
Joy Behar enjoyed her own daytime television space long before The View as co-host in 1997 at the show's inception. During the recent Nov. 25 episode of the ABC reality series, Behar revealed that she worked as a receptionist at Good Morning America before transitioning to being in front of the camera. "First of all, I'd like to say that when I was fired from 'Good Morning America' years ago," the 80 year old blurted out. "I was the worst receptionist they've ever had!" she insisted, prompting co-host Sara Haines to vouch for the "true story. So I was fired, and they took me to Chippendales as my goodbye present. Welcome to Chippendales" — that she participated in all that the male striptease show has to offer, including "put[ting] the money in the guys', you know, thingy. It's fabulous!"
GMA host Robin Roberts chokes back tears as she discusses scary health battle in emotional video
GOOD Morning America has unearthed an old clip of Robin Roberts choking back tears as she discussed her breast cancer battle. Robin celebrated her 62nd birthday on Wednesday, and to mark the special occasion, the official GMA Twitter account shared a video of some of her memorable moments. The minute-long...
Delish
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Blake Shelton Reveals the Array of Gifts He ‘Demands’ for His ‘The Voice’ Retirement
Blake Shelton expects to be showered with gifts when he officially leaves his chair on The Voice. The country music star announced that he’s retiring from the long-running competition show last month. And after putting 23 seasons of hard work into training the next generation of singers, he believes someone should give him an All Terrain Vehicle, at the very least.
Prevention
Fans Rally Around Kelsea Ballerini After Seeing Her Emotional Reaction to Grammy News
Heartfelt congratulations are in order for country music singer Kelsea Ballerini. The 29-year-old star received a Grammy nomination, and she was understandably overcome with just about every emotion in the book. Despite her emotional reaction, this isn't Kelsea's first nomination. She was nominated in 2017 for Best New Artist and...
‘The Voice’ outrage: 80% of fans say Devix of Team Camila was wrongfully eliminated [POLL RESULTS]
Three contestants went home this week on “The Voice,” and fans are in strong agreement that one of them was cruelly robbed of his shot of winning the competition. In our overnight poll, a whopping 80% of people voted that Devix of Team Camila Cabello was wrongfully eliminated. The other two ousted artists barely made a dent in our poll results, with Alyssa Witrado of Team Gwen Stefani nabbing 11% and Eric Who of Team Camila earning 9%. This is the second week in a row that three singers were voted off the show, but last week’s Gold Derby poll results weren’t nearly as...
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Who is Darius Jackson? Meet pregnant Keke Palmer’s boyfriend
Keke Palmer announced Saturday she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. “Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited guys — I’m gonna be a mom!” the “True Jackson, VP” alum shared during her opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. Jackson also celebrated the happy news on Instagram with a photo of Palmer’s baby bump and the caption, “2023 ❤️.” Here’s what you need to know about the soon-to-be father. Who is Darius Jackson? Darius Jackson, who also goes by Darius Daulton, works in both the fitness and entertainment industries. Although little is known about Jackson’s...
Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Losing It Over Her Iconic ‘9 To 5’ Duet With Dolly Parton: ‘Epic’
Kelly Clarkson just nailed a live rendition of “9 to 5” with the one and only Dolly Parton— and fans are obsessed! The Kelly Clarkson Show host, 40, and country music icon, 76, performed a duet of the latter’s 1980 hit on the former’s talk show last week— combining their famous talents, showing off their harmonizing skills, and discussing Parton writing “I Will Always Love You” and hearing Whitney Houston’s version for the very first time.
'She's Faking Everything About This!': Paula Abdul Called Out For Awkward Tap Dance Routine During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Paula Abdul didn't win over fans when she performed a tap dance number during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24. The video was posted to Twitter, and immediately users flocked to the social media platform to share their thoughts on the situation. One person wrote, "Something is a little out of sync here though…come on. Not that hard to figure out!" while another added, "She's faking everything about this." A third person weighed in, writing, "Wow lip syncing AND toe syncing at the same time. #Talented."However, some people stuck up for the 60-year-old singer. One person said,...
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Sends Pat Sajak To The Ground Over Her Play Strategy
Since its 1975 premiere, Wheel of Fortune has had dozens upon dozens of clues and contestants, leading to some interesting scenes of participants trying to solve the latest puzzle. Recently, a contestant had current host Pat Sajak so indignant, he had to sit on the ground in dismay. Sajak has...
'The Voice': Team Legend singer nabs final spot in semifinals with passionate performance
Kique, Rowan Grace and Kim Cruse left their hearts on the stage for one last chance to advance to the semifinals during live eliminations Tuesday.
