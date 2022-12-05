ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Elon Musk runs 3 companies — and his executive juggling act is the perfect example of how the modern CEO job is broken

That may seem like a simple question: He works. Musk is the CEO of three companies: SpaceX, Tesla, and, of course, Twitter. He also is involved in numerous other projects including The Boring Company and Neuralink, both of which he founded, and until June he served on the board of directors for the media company Endeavor, which owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship. To balance all of these tasks, Musk claims that he is working 120 hours a week and that his grueling routine is: "Go to sleep, I wake up, work, go to sleep, work, do that seven days a week." But all of this prompts the question: What does he actually do all day?
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds

President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
CNN

This $600,000 half human, half goat statue honors Elon Musk

A group of cryptocurrency entrepreneurs from Elon GOAT Token built this statue featuring Elon Musk's head attached to a goat's body sitting on a rocket. The group said this $600,000 creation is to recognize Musk's "commitment to Cryptocurrency."
Fox Business

Clinton-linked dark money group targeted Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's takeover

A Hillary Clinton-linked dark money group set its sights on Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, Fox Business has learned. Accountable Tech spearheaded a letter to top Twitter advertisers as part of a larger pressure campaign demanding "non-negotiable" requirements for their business, saying that Musk's takeover will further "toxify" the social media giant and directly threaten public safety.
Mark Star

Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

Elon Musk Is Weaponizing Twitter Against Apple Now

Elon Musk on Monday began attacking Apple on Twitter, the social network he bought in October for $44 billion. He offered no details or proof to back up his complaints toward the company. In a series of tweets, Musk said that Apple had pulled advertising from his site and that...
GEORGIA STATE
dailycoin.com

Genesis Global’s Debt Volume Rises to $1.8 Billion, Could Grow Even Higher

Embattled crypto brokerage provider Genesis Global Capital could be in a deeper financial crisis than reported, as creditor groups in negotiation with Genesis currently account for $1.8 billion of loans. Genesis’ Debt Grows Above $1.8 Billion. Just days after the Financial Times reported that Genesis failed to repay U.S.-based...
dailycoin.com

Microsoft Alerts Cryptocurrency Funds of Attacks Perpetrated by the Lazarus Group

The security unit of Microsoft has warned of a threat actor targeting cryptocurrency investment startups via Telegram groups used to communicate with their VIP customers. Microsoft Identifies Threat Actors Targeting Investment Firms. In a December 6th blog post, Microsoft stated that it had identified a threat group – DEV-0139 –...

