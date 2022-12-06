ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Annual holiday fundraiser begins for Lee County's Salvation Army

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSZYO_0jYXvjRD00

The holiday spirit is in full swing for Lee County with the start of its Red Kettle Campaign.

The red bells ring at more than 50 locations in Fort Myers through Saturday, December 24th.

“The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is our largest fundraising activity and essential to ensure our ability to help those in need in our community throughout the year,” said Major Carlyle Gargis, Area Commander for The Salvation Army in Lee, Hendry, and Glades.

The goal is to raise $500,000 and with only three weeks left in the campaign organizers say they are struggling to reach their goal.

Major Gargis is encouraging organizations, school and church groups, families, and individuals to give back this holiday season.

