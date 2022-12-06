ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Locals prep as Winter Storm moves into northern Nevada

A winter storm is projected to come through the mountains going through the weekend. Saturday morning snow and rain were falling with chain controls in effect and travel was not advised. Locals we spoke to say they think everyone should stay home because of how bad the weather is. Jeff...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

Travel Will Be Nearly Impossible Over the Weekend, Snow Forecast

Travel will be nearly impossible over the weekend as a strong storm moves through the region. Heavy snow will fall in the Sierra with periods of whiteout conditions, making driving dangerous. A plume of sub-tropical moisture will move up from the Pacific, playing a big role in producing high snow totals. The snow will be rich in moisture and water content. This is great news for our water supply.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
2news.com

Mt. Rose Highway Closed Due to Heavy Snow

NDOT is reporting Mt. Rose Highway is currently closed following the heavy snow from the storm. Chain controls are required on all other mountain roads. They are recommending that you do not drive if you don't need to this morning, as crews are working to clear the roads and make them safe for travel.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Angel Tree Toy Workshop

The State of Nevada, Division of Child and Family services hosted a toy workshop. The Division of Child and Family Services serves Carson City and Nevada’s 14 rural counties.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

7th annual Lights of the Valley Holiday Bazaar in Cold Springs

Cold Springs Family Center hosted their 7th annual Holiday Bazaar and Tree Lighting on Saturday. The event was a free and fun community event with vendors and holiday activities. This year, The Cold Springs Family Center added a ‘Support Our Seniors’ goods drive. They are also collecting everyday...
COLD SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

'Friends of Nevada Wilderness' Gifted New Truck to End 2022

'Friends of Nevada Wilderness' will end 2022 as the proud owner of a brand new heavy duty truck after receiving a $28,000 grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation that was matched by individual donors in just 30 days. One of the two field trucks that support Friends' northern Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Holiday Bazaar Supporting Seniors

People were invited to shop local vendors, hear live music and join in some holiday activities. This year, The Cold Springs Family Center added a ‘Support Our Seniors’ goods drive.
2news.com

Operation Santa Claus

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves all flew on a Nevada Air National Guard plane to surprise families in need. Santa and Mrs. Claus were greeted by Children’s Cabinet families, volunteers and supporters.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Mandatory boil water order issued in Cold Springs

Great Basin Water Company has issued a mandatory Boil Water Order for all premises west of Village Parkway and south of highway 395 in Cold Springs. The order began at 4 p.m., Friday and is expected to end at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. Until further notice please boil...
COLD SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police Take into Custody Man Wanted for Murder in Indiana

Sparks Police have taken into custody a man wanted for murder in Indiana. On December 9, 2022, a little after noon, Sparks Police received information a male identified as Tayshawn Newman was staying at a local hotel in Sparks, Nevada. Investigation revealed Newman had a fully extraditable warrant for Murder...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Central Nevada Health District Now Established

Rural communities in Nevada will soon have their own Health District. The creation of the Central Nevada Health District and Central Nevada Health District Board of Health was approved by the State of Nevada Board of Health on December 2, 2022, in accordance with NRS 439.370. This is the third...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Man Shot by Reno Police Named Person of Interest in Virginia Disappearance

Authorities say the man shot by Reno Police last weekend is a person of interest in the disappearance of a Virginia man. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says a felony warrant was issued in October for Marcus Lee Lewis in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford who was last seen getting into Lewis’ car on September 3.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Nevada dentists seek to increase dental care benefits

A dental insurance reform bill has been filed by Senator Heidi Seevers Gansert (R-Reno) to raise the requirement that insurance companies must spend on patient care. If passed, at least 80 percent of the money dental insurance companies collect from patients must be spent on dental care or patients get the difference back.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy