Telegram Introduces Non-Sim Sign-Ups Powered by Blockchain Technology

Blockchain-oriented social media platform Telegram has introduced a new feature that allows users to create accounts using anonymous blockchain-based numbers instead of mobile numbers. Telegram Introduces Non-Sim Signups. The popular messaging app Telegram is discarding its compulsory sign-up requirement of a mobile phone number, announcing that users can now sign...
Microsoft Alerts Cryptocurrency Funds of Attacks Perpetrated by the Lazarus Group

The security unit of Microsoft has warned of a threat actor targeting cryptocurrency investment startups via Telegram groups used to communicate with their VIP customers. Microsoft Identifies Threat Actors Targeting Investment Firms. In a December 6th blog post, Microsoft stated that it had identified a threat group – DEV-0139 –...
Huobi Research Provides Prediction and Suggestions for the Crypto Industry for 2023

Huobi has published its 2022-2023 annual report, providing an overview of the industry’s performance in 2022 while giving suggestions on things that can be done differently in the coming year. Performance of the Crypto Industry in 2022. In its latest report on the happenings in the crypto market and...
Mazars Independent Audit Confirms Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) Reserve is Overcollateralized

Mazars, upon completing an independent audit on Binance, has reported that the world’s largest crypto exchange is “101% collateralized” with Bitcoin reserves valued at around $9.7 billion. Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) Reserve is Overcollateralized. On Wednesday, December 7th, Mazars, an international audit, tax, and advisory firm, published...
Solana (SOL) and EOS (EOS) Fall 95% From ATH; Investors Grab Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) During Presale Surge

By investing in new and promising tokens, millions of crypto investors have been able to change their fortunes over the last few years. While the crypto market has witnessed a prolonged bear run in 2022, there has been no slowdown in new launches. Interestingly, many new tokens have outperformed leading cryptocurrencies as far as price action is concerned.
Binance Launches Bored Ape NFT Staking Program

BAYC owners will soon be able to stake their NFTs on Binance. Binance will reward Bored Ape staking with ApeCoin. The exchange will also reward listing Bored Ape NFTs. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a new NFT staking program. Through this program, users can stake their BAYC-issued NFTs and earn APE tokens.
Cross-Chain Projects to Watch in 2023

Cross-chain projects aren’t the shiniest products in Web3. They aren’t NFTs or games and are certainly not the most popular DeFi instruments. Additionally, they now have a reputation for being unsafe. After the Ronin hack in March 2022, people realized that cross chains are particularly vulnerable to hacks because they have a central point of failure.
Nigeria Caps ATM Withdrawals at $45/Day to Push CBDC

Nigeria’s central bank capped daily ATM withdrawals at $45. Weekly withdrawals are capped at $225 for individuals and $1,125 for corporations. Individuals and businesses that go above the limit will pay a 5% and 10% fee, respectively. Nigeria is taking drastic steps to push digital forms of payment, including...

