dailycoin.com
Telegram Introduces Non-Sim Sign-Ups Powered by Blockchain Technology
Blockchain-oriented social media platform Telegram has introduced a new feature that allows users to create accounts using anonymous blockchain-based numbers instead of mobile numbers. Telegram Introduces Non-Sim Signups. The popular messaging app Telegram is discarding its compulsory sign-up requirement of a mobile phone number, announcing that users can now sign...
Microsoft Alerts Cryptocurrency Funds of Attacks Perpetrated by the Lazarus Group
The security unit of Microsoft has warned of a threat actor targeting cryptocurrency investment startups via Telegram groups used to communicate with their VIP customers. Microsoft Identifies Threat Actors Targeting Investment Firms. In a December 6th blog post, Microsoft stated that it had identified a threat group – DEV-0139 –...
Huobi Research Provides Prediction and Suggestions for the Crypto Industry for 2023
Huobi has published its 2022-2023 annual report, providing an overview of the industry’s performance in 2022 while giving suggestions on things that can be done differently in the coming year. Performance of the Crypto Industry in 2022. In its latest report on the happenings in the crypto market and...
Mazars Independent Audit Confirms Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) Reserve is Overcollateralized
Mazars, upon completing an independent audit on Binance, has reported that the world’s largest crypto exchange is “101% collateralized” with Bitcoin reserves valued at around $9.7 billion. Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) Reserve is Overcollateralized. On Wednesday, December 7th, Mazars, an international audit, tax, and advisory firm, published...
BudBlockz (BLUNT) is Ready For a Bull Rally and Could Generate Higher Returns Than Polygon (MATIC) In 2023
While the crypto marketplace gears for a bearish push after continuous volatility, it is delightful to see that many blockchain investors, both whales and small traders, are hunting for robust opportunities to make higher returns on investment. While some investors are seen as reluctant to let go of well-established names...
Sushi (SUSHI) CEO Proposes Redirecting Fees Paid to Stakers to Treasury to ‘Save Project’
Sushi CEO Jared Grey proposed setting Kanpai’s fee to 100% after revealing that the exchange’s treasury has less than 1.5 years of runway left. Kanpai is a fee-diversion protocol that redirects specific amounts of trading and other fees to the treasury. Stakers of SUSHI would be most affected...
Solana (SOL) and EOS (EOS) Fall 95% From ATH; Investors Grab Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) During Presale Surge
By investing in new and promising tokens, millions of crypto investors have been able to change their fortunes over the last few years. While the crypto market has witnessed a prolonged bear run in 2022, there has been no slowdown in new launches. Interestingly, many new tokens have outperformed leading cryptocurrencies as far as price action is concerned.
Binance Launches Bored Ape NFT Staking Program
BAYC owners will soon be able to stake their NFTs on Binance. Binance will reward Bored Ape staking with ApeCoin. The exchange will also reward listing Bored Ape NFTs. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a new NFT staking program. Through this program, users can stake their BAYC-issued NFTs and earn APE tokens.
Cross-Chain Projects to Watch in 2023
Cross-chain projects aren’t the shiniest products in Web3. They aren’t NFTs or games and are certainly not the most popular DeFi instruments. Additionally, they now have a reputation for being unsafe. After the Ronin hack in March 2022, people realized that cross chains are particularly vulnerable to hacks because they have a central point of failure.
Nigeria Caps ATM Withdrawals at $45/Day to Push CBDC
Nigeria’s central bank capped daily ATM withdrawals at $45. Weekly withdrawals are capped at $225 for individuals and $1,125 for corporations. Individuals and businesses that go above the limit will pay a 5% and 10% fee, respectively. Nigeria is taking drastic steps to push digital forms of payment, including...
