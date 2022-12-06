Three shootings in Brooklyn and a stabbing in Queens left four people hurt in separate incidents overnight, police said. None of the bloodshed proved fatal. In the latest Brooklyn shooting, a 37-year-old man was shot in the stomach outside Gravesend Neck Road, near McDonald Avenue in Gravesend, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The shooter was an adult man, cops said. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests. Less than an hour earlier, at 1:50 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso following a dispute with another man along New York Avenue and...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO