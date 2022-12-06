Read full article on original website
66-year-old man slashed in the face at Midtown subway station, suspect at-large
Police are searching for a man who slashed a 66-year-old commuter in the face unprovoked on Thursday on a Manhattan train. The attack approached the man around 3:15 a.m. on a southbound train at the 33rd Street and Park Avenue subway station.
3 hospitalized in separate Brooklyn shootings overnight
Three men were injured early Saturday morning in separate shootings across Brooklyn, according to police. A 53-year-old man was hit in the right leg on Broadway near Myrtle Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 1:15 a.m., officials said.
NBC New York
Intruder Strangles Woman After Following Her Into NYC Apartment Lobby: Cops
The screams pleading for help are what saved a woman from the violent grip of an aggressive intruder who snuck into her apartment building this week, police said. Police say the man followed a 26-year-old woman into her apartment building Tuesday night on Washington Avenue, right next to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden.
Four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
Three shootings in Brooklyn and a stabbing in Queens left four people hurt in separate incidents overnight, police said. None of the bloodshed proved fatal. In the latest Brooklyn shooting, a 37-year-old man was shot in the stomach outside Gravesend Neck Road, near McDonald Avenue in Gravesend, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The shooter was an adult man, cops said. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests. Less than an hour earlier, at 1:50 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso following a dispute with another man along New York Avenue and...
Man charged with murder in stabbing deaths of 3 women in Queens: NYPD
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed to death three women in Queens in November, according to police. Jabari Burrell, 22, is charged with three counts of murder for the deaths of three members of the same family at a home in Queens on Nov. 18, […]
Brooklyn man, 22, arrested for murdering 3 Queens women found near JFK Airport
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of three Queens women, according to police. Jabari Burrell was arrested in Virginia and extradited to New York.
Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says
A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
Group of 5 men assault workers at Bronx deli, steal $4K in cash
A group of five men allegedly robbed a Bronx deli Wednesday, stealing thousands of dollars and assaulting the two employees, authorities said.
Group attacks Bronx deli workers, steals $4,000
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A group of robbers attacked deli workers in the Bronx just after midnight on Wednesday, police said. After entering the Morrison Avenue deli near East 172nd Street, one of the robbers pulled out a gun, officials said. The group beat two men working at the store. They took $4,000 and […]
bkreader.com
Police Save East NY Man Threatening to Jump from Top of Truck
A mentally ill Brooklyn man was saved from jumping off a large box truck in an East New York, Brooklyn truck yard this afternoon after scaling the vehicle and holding cops at bay for over an hour. The man, not identified, apparently entered the yard, Pentum Trucking at Fountain Avenue...
NBC New York
Woman Dies After Being Hit by Car, Then MTA Bus in Manhattan: Police
A woman died from being struck by not one, but two vehicles in Manhattan, after a hit-and-run driver plowed into her in a collision that sent her right into an MTA bus, according to police. A woman in her 20s or 30s was crossing the street at the intersection of...
Suspect stabbed transgender woman in the face twice in Central Harlem attack: DA
CENTRAL HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An alleged attacker faced hate crime charges Thursday for the stabbing of a transgender woman. Alshon Williams, 49, allegedly misgendered the 36-year-old victim, called her an anti-gay slur and stabbed her at least twice in the face on Nov. 1, officials said. Williams then allegedly pulled out a gun, firing […]
pix11.com
‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced in son’s freezing death on LI
Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva of murder in the second degree in the hypothermia death of his son Thomas, 8, turned out to see the ex-NYPD police officer sentenced. ‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced …. Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva...
NBC New York
NYC Dad Arraigned For Punching Baby Daughter, Causing Brain Injury Death: DA
A 33-year-old Brooklyn man is facing numerous charges in connection to the violent death of his 23-month-old daughter, who allegedly died after she was hit in the head, according to the local prosecutor. Robert Wright, of Brownsville, was arraigned on manslaughter, assault, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of...
Man charged with murder for stabbing death of man, 28, during dispute in the Bronx
Police arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing another man with a small screwdriver in the Bronx earlier this week, authorities announced Thursday.
Man fatally stabbed outside Manhattan parking garage: NYPD
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in an argument outside a Hell’s Kitchen parking garage late Tuesday, according to authorities. The 24-year-old victim, whose identity had not been released as of Wednesday morning, became involved in a verbal dispute with three other men outside the garage on West 42nd Street near […]
3 hospitalized, including teen, after shooting in the Bronx, suspect at-large
Three people were injured in a shooting in the Bronx on Tuesday, according to police. The victims were hit outside the Bronx Gourmet Deli and Happy Convenience Store on the corner of East 180th Street.
Man, 28, found fatally stabbed in torso in the Bronx
Officials are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death Tuesday morning in the Bronx, according to authorities.
Group wanted for strangulation of woman dragged off Park Slope subway bench by neck
Police are searching for a group of men who dragged a woman off a subway bench by her neck at a Brooklyn station this week. The four men are wanted for strangulation after Sunday morning’s attack at the Grand Army Plaza station in Park Slope.
Brooklyn deli workers beaten in attempted ice cream robbery
The victims, two men ages 47 and 49, were working at a deli on Franklin Avenue, near Lincoln Place, in Crown Heights last Friday afternoon when three robbers entered just before 1:30 p.m. and attacked them.
