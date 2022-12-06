ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say

Three shootings in Brooklyn and a stabbing in Queens left four people hurt in separate incidents overnight, police said. None of the bloodshed proved fatal. In the latest Brooklyn shooting, a 37-year-old man was shot in the stomach outside Gravesend Neck Road, near McDonald Avenue in Gravesend, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The shooter was an adult man, cops said. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests. Less than an hour earlier, at 1:50 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso following a dispute with another man along New York Avenue and...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says

A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Group attacks Bronx deli workers, steals $4,000

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A group of robbers attacked deli workers in the Bronx just after midnight on Wednesday, police said. After entering the Morrison Avenue deli near East 172nd Street, one of the robbers pulled out a gun, officials said. The group beat two men working at the store. They took $4,000 and […]
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Police Save East NY Man Threatening to Jump from Top of Truck

A mentally ill Brooklyn man was saved from jumping off a large box truck in an East New York, Brooklyn truck yard this afternoon after scaling the vehicle and holding cops at bay for over an hour. The man, not identified, apparently entered the yard, Pentum Trucking at Fountain Avenue...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Dad Arraigned For Punching Baby Daughter, Causing Brain Injury Death: DA

A 33-year-old Brooklyn man is facing numerous charges in connection to the violent death of his 23-month-old daughter, who allegedly died after she was hit in the head, according to the local prosecutor. Robert Wright, of Brownsville, was arraigned on manslaughter, assault, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man fatally stabbed outside Manhattan parking garage: NYPD

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in an argument outside a Hell’s Kitchen parking garage late Tuesday, according to authorities. The 24-year-old victim, whose identity had not been released as of Wednesday morning, became involved in a verbal dispute with three other men outside the garage on West 42nd Street near […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy