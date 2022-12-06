ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Program offers up to $15,000 for low-income residents to replace HVAC

By Allen Cone
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6zHK_0jYXurMQ00

Up to $15,000 is available for low-income residents to replace home air conditioning systems.

The crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacement Program, through Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, is available to homeowners in need of replacing their HVAC systems.

Palm Beach County residents must be eligible below 60% of the state median income of $57,703 or150% poverty level and show they are in a crisis situation. In the United States, poverty levels range from $18,310 for one person to $46,630 for a family of eight.

Completed applications must show one or more of the following:

The HVAC system no longer cools

The HVAC unit is 10 years or older

High energy bills proof.

Life-threatening environment via a doctor’s statement

For more information and to apply, visit For help with the application, call the Palm Beach County Community Services Department Programs Call Center at 833-CSD-WILL.

Comments / 0

Related
foodmanufacturing.com

Publix Pays More than $17K for Medical Leave Violations

The U.S. Department of Labor recovered more than $17,000 for a terminated employee after Publix Super Markets Inc. violated medical leave protections. Investigators from the department's Labor Wage and Hour Division found that the regional grocery store chain illegally terminated a Boynton Beach warehouse employee after the worker exercised their right to take protected leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act for a qualifying health condition. Investigators determined Publix failed to provide a timely FMLA-leave eligibility notification letter, a rights and responsibilities notice, and a designation notice to the employee.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

St. Lucie County’s Community Swap Meet Adjusts Schedule for February & March

FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County’s Parks & Recreation Department has revised its schedule for the monthly Community Swap Meet at the John B. Park Sports Complex. Admission to the swap meet is free; however, the cost to set up a booth is $20 for those who pre-register. Those who don’t pre-register will be required to pay $30 on the day of the swap meet. To rent space, contact St. Lucie County’s Parks and Recreation staff at 772-462-2110.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
trendingwork.com

Jupiter High School Lockdown Update: Student Medical Emergency

After a student at Jupiter High School experienced a medical emergency on Thursday, the school went into lockdown mode and the student was taken to a nearby hospital. It took place before 10:30 in the morning. More than an hour and a half passed during the lockdown. Matteo Scaparotti, a sophomore at Jupiter High School, shared his experience by stating, “We didn’t know if it was a drill or if it was planned, and we kind of freaked out.”
JUPITER, FL
floridaweekly.com

William, Tiffany Meyer donate $8.5 million to Jewish Federation

Community leader and philanthropist William Meyer and his wife, Tiffany Meyer, have made a landmark gift of $8.5 million to the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, making them one of the largest donors in the Jewish Federation’s history. In their honor, the federation has renamed the Palm Beaches’...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Woman Gets New Home After Losing Everything to Fire

Last year, Consuela Green sobbed as she watched flames consume the Belle Glade apartment she and her 73-year-old mother had rented for the past 20 years. “That was home,” said Green, 51, her voice cracking. “All we knew was home.”. Last month, she received keys to the first...
BELLE GLADE, FL
WPTV

IRS reminds business owners about PayPal, Venmo, Zelle tax change

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Finance experts and the IRS are reminding business owners about a new tax rule that will change how they report business transactions received through apps like Venmo, Zelle and PayPal this spring. "Over the past few years, a lot more people are asking for electronic...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

RODENT DROPPINGS AT ANTHONY’S COAL FIRED PIZZA LEADS TO FORCED CLOSURE

STATE HEALTH INSPECTOR ORDERED RESTAURANT ON POWERLINE ROAD IN BOCA RATON TO CLOSE. IT’S NOW OPEN, CLEARED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation found at least 50 rodent droppings in Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza at […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy