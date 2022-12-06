Read full article on original website
Sadberry Intermediate remains on track for the 2023 school year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sadberry Intermediate plans to open its doors to Bryan ISD students and teachers just in time for the 2023 school year. Back in 2020, voters approved the bond to create a new school in Bryan ISD. Sadberry Intermediate will be the newest school in Bryan ISD since the last one was built in 2008.
Centerville firefighter beats odds and walks across graduation stage at SHSU
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After losing a leg in the line of duty, Centerville volunteer firefighter Colton Adams walked across the stage Friday in Huntsville to accept his diploma from Sam Houston State University. Adams graduated with a degree in criminal justice and a minor in general business. He calls...
Road closures for BCS Marathon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be several road closures for the annual BCS Marathon this weekend. Starting Saturday night Holleman Drive from Post Oak Mall to George Bush Drive will be closed along with Colgate Drive from Eastmark Drive to Dartmouth Street. Several other roads will be closed for a period of time as runners go along the route. The road closures and the route is the same as last year.
City of Bryan wins annual Salvation Army BCS Mayor Ring Off
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Dec. 3 the mayors of Bryan and College Station engaged in a little friendly competition for a good cause. Bobby Gutierrez and John Nichols represented their cities in the Salvation Army’s 16th Annual Mayor Ring Off. The money raised by the two cities will help provide essential services to those in need in the community.
Classroom Champion: Jackie Pinkerton from Caldwell High School
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Jackie Pinkerton is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Caldwell senior has a 4.5 grade point average and ranks first in her class. Jackie is a member of the National Honor Society and participates in multiple clubs at Caldwell High. Jackie has also been awarded Academic All-District in the various sports that she is involved with.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association hosts Christmas Fellowship
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Senior Citizens Association hosted a Christmas fellowship event Saturday. The event has been held for a little more than a decade and has been growing every year. The event on Saturday included several speakers, preachers, and musical artists celebrating fellowship. People who attended...
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of those injured and killed in a one-vehicle crash this weekend in Leon County. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South Cass Street in Centerville. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound...
Legends Event Center hopes to leave Bryan, Midtown Park into the future
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since May 2021 Legends Event Center has been under construction. After months of anticipation residents finally had a chance to take a look inside. Legends Event Center features amenities like 16 Volleyball courts, 8 basketball courts, an ESports lounge, an arcade, a turf area, large meeting rooms and more.
Weekend cold front drops several inches of rain over the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a near 15-day stretch of dry weather, a weak cold front sparked noisy thunderstorms Saturday night through the very early hours of Sunday morning. At times, the rain was heavy enough to prompt the National Weather Service to issued Flood Advisories across parts of the Central and Southern Brazos Valley.
Documents detail efforts and failures during search for Gonzalo Lopez
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - New documents released detail the search efforts for Gonzalo Lopez, the escaped inmate that killed a family of five in Centerville. Lopez escaped from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus in May and remained on the run for weeks. A TDCJ Serious Incident Report shows confusion on the scene and failures to use canines properly impacted the search.
Ewers-Shurtleff plans path after winning runoff election
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Marca Ewers-Shurtleff said she is ready to begin her term as a member of the Bryan City Council. Ewers-Shurtleff won a runoff election and will represent district five. She said her past experience serving on both the Bryan Business Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission...
KBTX Food For Families Food Drive raises over 179,000 pounds of food
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a successful Food For Families Food Drive the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s shelves are filling up again. KBTX was in seven locations representing six counties in this year’s food drive. The Brazos Valley Food Bank says the numbers this year are greater than...
Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three people died early Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a tree in Centerville, KBTX has confirmed. The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street. The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department says four people were inside a vehicle that struck a tree. Three people in...
Travis Fields turns into winter wonderland for community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The warm weather didn’t stop Travis Fields from celebrating the holiday season. RCI Sports turned the space into a winter wonderland. Santa Claus made an appearance to take pictures and there were also train rides, dodgeball games and local vendors. Ally Spears from RCI Sports...
Legends Event Center making final preparations ahead of grand opening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Midtown Park’s newest facility, Legends Event Center, is gearing up to open its doors to the public Saturday. The new space features amenities like 16 Volleyball courts, eight basketball courts, arcade games, an esports lounge and more. There is also a 2,500 square-foot multipurpose turf...
Mustangs top Rattlers in Day 3 of Mike Dacus Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville used a strong second quarter to top Navasota 52-33 in the Mike Dacus Classic in Navasota.
Madisonville Police searching for suspects who stole $6,000 worth of computers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madison County Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week involves the theft of over $6,000 worth of computers from Walmart. They are looking for the two people involved in the incident. It happened at the location on East Main Street in Madisonville on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Treat of the Day: Dog receives heart surgery thanks to Texas A&M Small Animal Teaching Hospital
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After rescuing an abandoned puppy with a heart murmur, Irene Gamboa was concerned about finding a veterinarian willing to perform the necessary surgery, as well as how she would afford the procedure. The Texas A&M Small Animal Teaching Hospital came to the rescue on both fronts. The...
Make your favorite local recipes at home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you grew up in Aggieland, you know it’s the home of some of the best restaurants and bars in Texas. Now, you can make all your favorite restaurant recipes right at home with The Best of Aggieland Cookbook. This limited edition book highlights great...
Holiday mocktail contest used to promote responsible drinking and alcohol alternatives
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition wants to make sure everyone has fun holiday but also a safe one. The organization hosted a mocktail contest to promote responsible drinking during the holiday season. Five participants presented their drinks in front of a panel of judges...
