BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be several road closures for the annual BCS Marathon this weekend. Starting Saturday night Holleman Drive from Post Oak Mall to George Bush Drive will be closed along with Colgate Drive from Eastmark Drive to Dartmouth Street. Several other roads will be closed for a period of time as runners go along the route. The road closures and the route is the same as last year.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO