Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Sadberry Intermediate remains on track for the 2023 school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sadberry Intermediate plans to open its doors to Bryan ISD students and teachers just in time for the 2023 school year. Back in 2020, voters approved the bond to create a new school in Bryan ISD. Sadberry Intermediate will be the newest school in Bryan ISD since the last one was built in 2008.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Road closures for BCS Marathon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be several road closures for the annual BCS Marathon this weekend. Starting Saturday night Holleman Drive from Post Oak Mall to George Bush Drive will be closed along with Colgate Drive from Eastmark Drive to Dartmouth Street. Several other roads will be closed for a period of time as runners go along the route. The road closures and the route is the same as last year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

City of Bryan wins annual Salvation Army BCS Mayor Ring Off

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Dec. 3 the mayors of Bryan and College Station engaged in a little friendly competition for a good cause. Bobby Gutierrez and John Nichols represented their cities in the Salvation Army’s 16th Annual Mayor Ring Off. The money raised by the two cities will help provide essential services to those in need in the community.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Classroom Champion: Jackie Pinkerton from Caldwell High School

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Jackie Pinkerton is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Caldwell senior has a 4.5 grade point average and ranks first in her class. Jackie is a member of the National Honor Society and participates in multiple clubs at Caldwell High. Jackie has also been awarded Academic All-District in the various sports that she is involved with.
CALDWELL, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County Senior Citizens Association hosts Christmas Fellowship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Senior Citizens Association hosted a Christmas fellowship event Saturday. The event has been held for a little more than a decade and has been growing every year. The event on Saturday included several speakers, preachers, and musical artists celebrating fellowship. People who attended...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Legends Event Center hopes to leave Bryan, Midtown Park into the future

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since May 2021 Legends Event Center has been under construction. After months of anticipation residents finally had a chance to take a look inside. Legends Event Center features amenities like 16 Volleyball courts, 8 basketball courts, an ESports lounge, an arcade, a turf area, large meeting rooms and more.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Weekend cold front drops several inches of rain over the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a near 15-day stretch of dry weather, a weak cold front sparked noisy thunderstorms Saturday night through the very early hours of Sunday morning. At times, the rain was heavy enough to prompt the National Weather Service to issued Flood Advisories across parts of the Central and Southern Brazos Valley.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Documents detail efforts and failures during search for Gonzalo Lopez

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - New documents released detail the search efforts for Gonzalo Lopez, the escaped inmate that killed a family of five in Centerville. Lopez escaped from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus in May and remained on the run for weeks. A TDCJ Serious Incident Report shows confusion on the scene and failures to use canines properly impacted the search.
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Ewers-Shurtleff plans path after winning runoff election

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Marca Ewers-Shurtleff said she is ready to begin her term as a member of the Bryan City Council. Ewers-Shurtleff won a runoff election and will represent district five. She said her past experience serving on both the Bryan Business Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

KBTX Food For Families Food Drive raises over 179,000 pounds of food

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a successful Food For Families Food Drive the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s shelves are filling up again. KBTX was in seven locations representing six counties in this year’s food drive. The Brazos Valley Food Bank says the numbers this year are greater than...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three people died early Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a tree in Centerville, KBTX has confirmed. The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street. The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department says four people were inside a vehicle that struck a tree. Three people in...
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Travis Fields turns into winter wonderland for community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The warm weather didn’t stop Travis Fields from celebrating the holiday season. RCI Sports turned the space into a winter wonderland. Santa Claus made an appearance to take pictures and there were also train rides, dodgeball games and local vendors. Ally Spears from RCI Sports...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Legends Event Center making final preparations ahead of grand opening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Midtown Park’s newest facility, Legends Event Center, is gearing up to open its doors to the public Saturday. The new space features amenities like 16 Volleyball courts, eight basketball courts, arcade games, an esports lounge and more. There is also a 2,500 square-foot multipurpose turf...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Make your favorite local recipes at home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you grew up in Aggieland, you know it’s the home of some of the best restaurants and bars in Texas. Now, you can make all your favorite restaurant recipes right at home with The Best of Aggieland Cookbook. This limited edition book highlights great...
BRYAN, TX

