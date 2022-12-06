Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Diddy Announces Birth of ‘Baby Girl’ Love Sean Combs
Diddy just became a father for the seventh time! The music mogul made the surprise announcement Saturday on his Instagram Story when he welcomed daughter Love Sean Combs to the world. The 53-year-old wrote in his post, "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the...
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin and Martin Short During 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue
Steve Martin and Martin Short had one very special guest in the building, during their Saturday Night Live monologue. Martin, 77, and Short, 72, each made their return to Studio 8-H for season 48 of the sketch comedy series. The duo opened their set by reflecting on their numerous hosting gigs.
ETOnline.com
'Glee's Kevin McHale Speaks Out Against 'The Price of Glee' Docuseries
Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams on Glee, is speaking out following the release of the Price of Glee documentary trailer. On Thursday, ID dropped the first trailer for the docuseries, which will highlight the highs and lows of the hit show. On Friday, McHale took to Twitter to dispute...
ETOnline.com
Mariah Carey Sings Duet with Daughter Monroe at Christmas Concert in Toronto
Concertgoers at Mariah Carey's show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto were in for a special treat Friday night when she brought her 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, to the stage. In video posted by a fan on YouTube, Carey introduced Monroe -- twin sister of Moroccan, both of whom Carey shares...
ETOnline.com
Miley Cyrus Shave Jimmy Fallon's Beard on 'The Tonight Show': 'It's Not As Bad As It Looks'
Jimmy Fallon said he grew tired of his attention-grabbing beard, and he could only think of one person that could do the honors, Miley Cyrus. His message to her was simple: dooo it!. During his monologue for Friday's episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon looked into the camera and realized...
ETOnline.com
Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band Is Engaged to Model Kelly Yazdi
Zac Brown is giving marriage another run. ET has learned the singer is engaged to model and actress Kelly Yazdi. The 44-year-old Zac Brown Band frontman and the 31-year-old got engaged after he proposed in Hawaii. ET has learned the proposal happened a while ago. It's believed the couple has been engaged since at least this past summer, according to People, which was first to report the engagement news. In a video posted to Instagram on July 31, Brown and Yazdi are seen huddling with the rest of their crew, who surprise Brown and serenade him for his birthday.
ETOnline.com
Bad Bunny Says He's Taking a Break in 2023 'for My Physical Health'
Bad Bunny's had one helluva year. He started 2022 with a return to the WWE for a Royal Rumble match in January, joined the Marvel universe in April, released his history-makingUn Verano Sin Ti album in May, walked his first film red carpet in August for his feature film debut in Bullet Train, all the while rightfully earning a multitude of accolades. With so much success this year, it's worth wondering what Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio has in store for 2023, and some fans may or may not like his answer.
ETOnline.com
'Carpool Karaoke': Kevin Bacon Belts Out Bacon Brothers Song 'Play!' (Exclusive)
Up NextT.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Being Investigated by ABC to See If They Violated Company Policies (Source)
Comments / 0