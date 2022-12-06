Read full article on original website
35 Suspects Charged in Mass Narcotics Sting by FCSO
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the recovery of massive amounts of illegal drugs at the conclusion of a year-long undercover operation. The investigation began in January of this year, and led to 35 suspects facing various charges. According the FCSO’s release, the drugs seized included heroin,...
Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say
PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
Woman hit, killed by car in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Clay County, The Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a man was driving north in the left lane on US-17 at Hibernia Road. When he approached the intersection, Troopers said he did not see the woman and hit her.
Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road
Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
Man accused of indecent exposure at Florida gas station
A man was arrested after he exposed himself in the parking lot of a Florida gas station.
Fired assisted living employee charged with stealing jewelry from residents
A 24-year-old Leesburg woman is in the Lake County Jail after being charged with stealing and pawning items from elderly residents at the assisted living home where she worked. Angelique Sinceria Daniels, of 127 Bayou Circle, was charged with four counts each of theft from a person 65 or older,...
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
Police: Eustis teen shot man who made advances on his girlfriend
Police arrested and charged a teenager in Eustis after they say he shot a man for making advances toward his girlfriend. Police said the teen asked the 22-year-old man to stop, but the man refused and threatened to fight him. That’s when police say the teen shot the man in the thigh.
‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
Woman arrested for setting dog on fire in Gainesville, filming the crime
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a homeless woman accused of lighting a dog on fire in an apparent act of revenge against the dog’s owner. According to the arrest report, Tequila Atkins, 37, of Ocala, was taking care of two dogs that belonged to a man she was dating last Thursday in the area of the Walgreens on East University Avenue. Atkins was reportedly upset with the man.
Tax breaks teed up for hurricane damage
TALLAHASSEE, Fla – Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would...
More mystery objects found on Florida beaches: Here is what they are
After some mystery objects unearth by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole in Daytona Beach Shores turned out to be a 19th-century merchant ship, it appears another mystery is underway at Flagler Beach. "This is the first time we've been down here, and that was one of the first things we...
10-year-old dies in ATV accident in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident Sunday around 5:15 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers. The accident happened on Southwest 80th Avenue in Marion County. Troopers said the 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon was not wearing a helmet at the time of...
Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating shots fired at Silver Springs Shores home
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting after shots were fired at a home in Silver Springs Shores. Deputies say it happened at a home on Palm Road near Maricamp and Oak Road around 3:30 Tuesday morning. Forensic vans and deputies are on scene...
Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, deputies said. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to At Home, a home and decor department store located at 1919 Wells Road in Orange Park, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Thursday in reference to trespassing.
Ocala man sent to the hospital after being hit by a sedan in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP troopers say a 73-year-old man from Ocala is hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the road. Troopers say the man was trying to cross the northbound lanes of SE 58th Avenue from the east side of the road in Marion County around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon and that’s when a sedan hit him.
10-year-old killed in ATV crash, Marion County School District provides grief counselors
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers report a child was killed in an ATV crash on Sunday afternoon. In response, the Marion County School District is offering grief counselors for students and staff. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 10-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when the ATV he was riding overturned...
WATCH: Mandarin vs. Orange Park in the Fortegra Basketball Invitational
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Watch the Mandarin Mustangs take on the Orange Park Raiders in the third round of the Fortegra Basketball Invitational on the campus of Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Fortegra Basketball Invitational is brought to you by CSI Companies and High School 9:12.
Deputies: 15-year-old girl missing in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A teenage girl has been reported missing in Flagler County. According to the sheriff's office, Alayna Whalen, 15, was last seen Friday when she left Matanzas High School. Deputies said Whalen is about 5 feet and 10 inches tall and was wearing a zip-up jacket...
'I’m hanging on by the skin of my teeth': Daytona businesses plea for shoppers amid hurricane recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Although the 2022 hurricane season has wrapped up, businesses in Downtown Daytona Beach continue hurricane recovery efforts. Going out-of-business signs now cover the Knotty Crab. The owner tells FOX 35 News that his reason for closing was a mixture of things, but the double storms this season were the final straw.
