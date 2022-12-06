ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
askflagler.com

35 Suspects Charged in Mass Narcotics Sting by FCSO

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the recovery of massive amounts of illegal drugs at the conclusion of a year-long undercover operation. The investigation began in January of this year, and led to 35 suspects facing various charges. According the FCSO’s release, the drugs seized included heroin,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say

PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman hit, killed by car in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Clay County, The Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a man was driving north in the left lane on US-17 at Hibernia Road. When he approached the intersection, Troopers said he did not see the woman and hit her.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road

Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Eustis teen shot man who made advances on his girlfriend

Police arrested and charged a teenager in Eustis after they say he shot a man for making advances toward his girlfriend. Police said the teen asked the 22-year-old man to stop, but the man refused and threatened to fight him. That’s when police say the teen shot the man in the thigh.
EUSTIS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
DELTONA, FL
WCJB

Woman arrested for setting dog on fire in Gainesville, filming the crime

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a homeless woman accused of lighting a dog on fire in an apparent act of revenge against the dog’s owner. According to the arrest report, Tequila Atkins, 37, of Ocala, was taking care of two dogs that belonged to a man she was dating last Thursday in the area of the Walgreens on East University Avenue. Atkins was reportedly upset with the man.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Tax breaks teed up for hurricane damage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla – Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

10-year-old dies in ATV accident in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident Sunday around 5:15 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers. The accident happened on Southwest 80th Avenue in Marion County. Troopers said the 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon was not wearing a helmet at the time of...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala man sent to the hospital after being hit by a sedan in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP troopers say a 73-year-old man from Ocala is hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the road. Troopers say the man was trying to cross the northbound lanes of SE 58th Avenue from the east side of the road in Marion County around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon and that’s when a sedan hit him.
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

WATCH: Mandarin vs. Orange Park in the Fortegra Basketball Invitational

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Watch the Mandarin Mustangs take on the Orange Park Raiders in the third round of the Fortegra Basketball Invitational on the campus of Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Fortegra Basketball Invitational is brought to you by CSI Companies and High School 9:12.
ORANGE PARK, FL
WESH

Deputies: 15-year-old girl missing in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A teenage girl has been reported missing in Flagler County. According to the sheriff's office, Alayna Whalen, 15, was last seen Friday when she left Matanzas High School. Deputies said Whalen is about 5 feet and 10 inches tall and was wearing a zip-up jacket...

Comments / 0

Community Policy