John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Remember Kirstie Alley: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’

By Ellise Shafer
 5 days ago
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and more are sharing their memories of Kirstie Alley after the “Cheers” and “Look Who’s Talking” star died on Monday at the age of 71.

Alley’s death was announced on her official social media accounts by her children, True and Lillie Parker, who wrote: “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”

John Travolta, who starred alongside Alley in the 1989 rom-com “Look Who’s Talking,” posted a throwback photo of Alley on Instagram, writing: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Alley on Ryan Murphy’s series “Scream Queens,” wrote that though they “agreed to disagree about some things,” the two “had a mutual respect and connection.” Alley was vocal about her support for Donald Trump starting with the 2016 presidential election.

“She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life,” Curtis continued. “She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas.”

Kelsey Grammer, Alley’s “Cheers” co-star, said in a statement to Variety : “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her.”

Meanwhile, country singer-songwriter Travis Tritt wrote on Twitter that he was “shocked and saddened by the news.”

Yvette Nicole Brown commented on Twitter, “Wow. This is shocking news.”

“Terminator” actor Robert Patrick sent his condolences to Alley’s family, adding: “So very sad. Kirstie Alley R.I.P.”

Actor Ever Carradine thanked Alley for kickstarting her career. “I’ve not spoke w/ her forever, but have her to thank for launching my career. She told me I was funny every single day on ‘Veronica’s Closet,’ and I believed her,” Carradine wrote. “She threw the best parties and gave the parakeets as our wrap gift. Godspeed.”

Read more reactions below.

Variety

Brendan Fraser Will Not Attend Golden Globes After Accusing Former HFPA Boss of Groping Him: ‘My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite’

Brendan Fraser is a frontrunner to land an Oscar nomination for best actor thanks to his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” But you rarely get to an Oscar nomination without stops at other major precursory awards first, including the Golden Globes, which will be back in full force on NBC in 2023. Fraser confirmed to GQ magazine that he will not participate in the Globes if he is nominated for “The Whale” due to his accusation that Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, groped him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly...
Variety

‘We’re Going to Die and Make Serious Mistakes’: Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis Confront Their Acting Legacies and Sobriety

Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell are two of Hollywood’s most charismatic figures — and for both actors, magnetism can sometimes disguise contemplative depths. Curtis, who played an unforgiving IRS inspector opposite Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and Farrell, who performs an acting duet as an Irish farmer who has a falling out with his best friend (Brendan Gleeson) in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” spoke about the complex roles they took on this year. In both cases, deep introspection, and lessons learned in recovery, informed their work.  Jamie Lee Curtis: Ireland is an incredibly friendly country. Colin Farrell: It’s amazing. I’ve lived here in Los Angeles for...
Variety

Patti LaBelle Rushed Offstage at Milwaukee Concert as Crowd Evacuates Due to Bomb Threat

Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off the stage of her Milwaukee concert on Saturday evening, as authorities halted the event to respond to a bomb threat at the venue. “Tonight’s show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” reads a statement shared by Pabst Theater Group, the organizer behind the concert. “We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit.” Pabst Theater Group also shared that they are working with LaBelle to “reschedule the show.” The Milwaukee Police Department was...
The Independent

Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption

Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies

Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley Reveals She's Drowning In Shocking $1.8 Million Debt Following Michael Lockwood Divorce

Court documents have revealed that despite Lisa Marie Presley's impressive $100,000 per month paycheck, she is drowning in roughly $1.8 million in debt — and her rollercoaster divorce from Michael Lockwood is only adding to her expenses. Although Lockwood was not awarded spousal support, earlier this year, Presley was ordered to pay her ex — who she shares 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with — just over $6,000 per month in child support.She previously avoided paying child support, citing financial concerns as the reason why she couldn't afford the sizable monthly expense, and she is still claiming to be struggling....
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
wmagazine.com

Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday

America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.
