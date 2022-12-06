ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Carroll County girls dominate Pulaski County, 66-40

Carroll County dominated Pulaski County from the tip to the final buzzer in Saturday’s matchup of the two Southwest Virginia girls’ basketball powerhouses, beating the Lady Cougars 66-40 at the Cougar Den. Carroll is the reigning Class 3A state champions and Pulaski County lost in the semi-finals in...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Obituary for Edith Lorraine Nester Edwards

Edith Lorraine Nester Edwards, 91, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born August 9, 1931, near Belspring, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Abie M. and Mary Myers Nester. She was preceded in death by her husband, Isom Talmage (Curly) Edwards and her siblings, James Milton Nester, Howard E. Nester and Mary (Lois) Morehead. She was a graduate of Dublin High School and retired from Radford Pipe Shop Employees Federal Credit Union. Edith was a lifelong, faithful member of Belspring United Methodist Church.
BELSPRING, VA
PULASKI, VA
Sweet, county staff cleared of conspiracy accusation

A special prosecutor has cleared County Administrator Jonathan Sweet and other county staff of conspiring to harm Del. Marie March’s business or reputation. Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney M. Andrew Nester, the special prosecutor, reported his findings in a Nov. 15 letter to Lt. Steve Hall of the Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Obituary for William “Poo John” Orville Hamilton

William “Poo John” Orville Hamilton, 91, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Jasper and Josie Purdy Hamilton; his son, Cecil Jay Hamilton; 5 sisters; and a brother. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Freda Johnson Hamilton;...
RADFORD, VA
Obituary for Naomi Smith Sharp

age 91, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Burial will be in Cecil’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. All services will be private. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
PULASKI, VA
Obituary for Michael Larry Farmer

Michael Larry Farmer, age 68 of Dublin, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center. He was born on June 22, 1954 in Columbus Ohio, and was the son of the late Frances Irene Sutphin Farmer and the late Walter Edward Farmer. Michael was a retired/disabled machinist. He...
DUBLIN, VA
Warming Station gets final go-ahead from council

Taking It To The Streets Ministries got the go-ahead Tuesday night from Pulaski Town Council to move forward with operation of its Warming Station in the near future. The ministry, headed by Pastor Charlie Barbettini, has been working to get the Warming Station up and running since late summer. It...
PULASKI, VA

