Glendale, AZ

Glendale, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Glendale.

The Kofa High School basketball team will have a game with Copper Canyon High School on December 05, 2022, 18:00:00.

Kofa High School
Copper Canyon High School
December 05, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Greenway High School basketball team will have a game with Deer Valley High School on December 05, 2022, 18:00:00.

Greenway High School
Deer Valley High School
December 05, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

High school basketball game info.

