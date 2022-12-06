ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU QB Jordan Travis announces return for next season

By Tim Kephart
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
While many schools lost players to the transfer portal Monday, FSU got big news from quarterback Jordan Travis.

Travis announced on his social media accounts that he will return for the 2023 season with the Noles. Getting Travis back for one more season gives FSU a big head start in their hopes of replicating the success of this year.

This season, Travis threw for 2,796 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. It was his best season of his career and he was especially lethal as the Noles came down the stretch.

In FSU's final five games, Travis threw 11 touchdowns to just one interception and used his legs to help FSU run away from the Florida Gators in the final game of the season.

ABC Action News WFTS

