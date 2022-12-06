LAKE HAVASU CITY – Republic Services will be hosting a Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste event on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event will take place at Fire Station Two, located at 2065 N Kiowa Blvd., Lake Havasu City, AZ. Please access Fire Station Two by utilizing College Dr., signs will be posted in the vicinity to assist residents with drop off. We would like to encourage all residents to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of hazardous items from your home.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO