East Valley Tribune
3 Arizona counties may sue feds over QC water deal
Queen Creek Town Council has given final approval to the transfer of a $27-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that could provide 2,033-acre feet of water a year – enough to meet the average annual water consumption by more than 7,100 households. But in...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Gould pushing for lawsuit against Maricopa County￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County and the State of Arizona have certified the November 8 general election results, but that doesn’t mean the party’s over. The Board of Supervisors will consider potential litigation nine days before Christmas. to consider bringing a lawsuit against Maricopa County, the Arizona...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Sammeli named Kingman Council vice-mayor￼
KINGMAN – The changing of the guard of elected officers at the December 6 Kingman City Council meeting included the selection of a new Vice Mayor. Council member Cherish Sammeli agreed when nominated by Councilor Keith Walker. “I will accept the nomination,” Sammeli said. “It would be my pleasure...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Retirement farewell for Police Chief Dan Doyle￼￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – On behalf of Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson and the Lake Havasu City Police Department (LHCPD), the community is invited to attend a social gathering for Police Chief Dan Doyle, who is retiring from the department after an impressive 34-year career. LAKE HAVASU...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Interstate Warehousing breaks ground on new facility in Kingman￼
KINGMAN – Interstate Warehousing, one of the largest refrigerated warehouse companies in the world, held a groundbreaking ceremony today, announcing that its network of facilities is growing again. Construction will begin soon on the newest IWI facility on a 92-acre site in Kingman, Arizona. “Over the years, we have...
SignalsAZ
Lake Havasu PD Conducts Holiday Traffic and DUI Enforcement
The Lake Havasu City Police Department will be conducting traffic and DUI enforcement details for the entire month of December until January 1, 2023, to increase street safety through the holiday season. Officers will provide enhanced traffic and DUI enforcement during this time from a grant awarded by the Arizona...
Mohave Daily News
City seeks liquor license for Bullhead Belle
BULLHEAD CITY — In-depth discussion was had during the Bullhead City Council meeting Tuesday night about whether to seek a Series 5 Liquor License for the Bullhead Belle, a boat donated to the city earlier in the year. Formerly known as the Celebration, the 65-foot, 112-passenger vessel is the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pavement maintenance on US 93 north of Kingman scheduled Dec. 12 to Jan. 12
Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan for delays. The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists traveling on US 93 north of Kingman to plan for lane restrictions and brief travel delays while crews perform pavement maintenance on the roadway. The daytime work will occur from 6 a.m. to...
5 Up-and-Coming Desert Retirement Towns
America's four deserts touch nearly every state in the West. The largest, highest and coldest is the Great Basin Desert in the north. In the South are the Sonoran Desert to the West and the Chihuahuan...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Suspect arrested in Dolan Springs homicide￼
DOLAN SPRINGS – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in the recent murder of a White Hills resident in the nearby community of Dolan Springs. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Nevada authorities arrested Felipe Santaolalli, 46, in Las Vegas on Monday, December 5. The Las...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste Event￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Republic Services will be hosting a Free Residential Household Hazardous Waste event on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event will take place at Fire Station Two, located at 2065 N Kiowa Blvd., Lake Havasu City, AZ. Please access Fire Station Two by utilizing College Dr., signs will be posted in the vicinity to assist residents with drop off. We would like to encourage all residents to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of hazardous items from your home.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Six-vehicle collision in Lake Havasu City
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A wayward Peterbilt tractor trailer rig crashed into five other vehicles in Lake Havasu City at about 1:10 p.m. Thursday, December 8. A Police Department news release said the truck was northbound on Highway 95 and struck the northbound vehicles just south of the Oro Grande Boulevard intersection.
Fox5 KVVU
Could Bullhead City become the next Hollywood?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New tax breaks in Arizona for film productions go into effect in January and a state agency, Arizona Film and Digital Media, is pushing the entire state as a film destination, a cheaper option than neighboring California. Tuesday, their focus was Bullhead City. “We have...
8newsnow.com
Human remains wrapped in tarp found in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Human remains were discovered in a remote desert area in Yucca, roughly two hours outside of Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating the discovery as a homicide. On Sunday, Dec. 4, MCSO deputies responded to a call from someone who had...
news3lv.com
Investigating underway for suspected homicide in Mohave County
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating a suspected homicide. On Sunday at 11:36 a.m., deputies responded to a call of human remains in a remote desert area in Yucca near Alamo Road and Boriana Mine Road. The reporting party advised he had been...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Very Merry Street of Lights
KINGMAN – The Very Merry Street of Lights and Mingle Jingle were held last. Saturday evening in downtown Kingman. Results from the static parade are: Best Over All, City of Kingman; Spirit. Award, Blue Ribbon Bandits 4-H Club; Best Lighted group, Summers Family &. Friends, Mohave Off Road Recovery...
Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office confirms bone found at Lake Mead is human
A bone that was found at Lake Mead in July of last year, has been identified as a human bone, according to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office.
