Another game, another NFL record for Justin Fields

CHICAGO – In the midst of a lost season for the Bears, their quarterback continues to provide a healthy amount of hope for the future.

Justin Fields did so again on Sunday afternoon, and while the ending could use some work, the signal caller’s rushing ability allowed him to set yet another NFL record.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In the second quarter of the Bears’ game against the Packers on Sunday, Fields broke through the Green Bay defense for a 56-yard touchdown to put his team up 10-0 at that point in the game.

It was the third rushing touchdown that was 50 yards or more that he’s had during the 2022 season. Per Chicago Bears public relations, he’s the first quarterback to do that in NFL history, with the records dating back to 1925.

Fields had a 61-yard touchdown run against the Dolphins at Soldier Field in Week 9 and then had a 67-yard rush for a score the next week against the Lions. He’s the first in the NFL to have at least three rushing touchdowns over 50 or more yards in a season since 2019 when the Titans’ Derrick Henry and Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey both pulled off the feat.

Running back Neal Anderson was the last Bears player to have three scoring runs that covered that distance, doing so in 1988.

Fields would finish the game with 71 yards rushing but had a season-high 254 yards passing, including a season-long 56-yard pass to Equanimeous St. Brown in the second quarter. Two fourth quarter interceptions would dampen the effort as the Bears lost a nine-point lead in a 28-19 defeat to Green Bay.

So far this season, Fields has 905 yards rushing on 128 attempts (7.1 per carry) with eight touchdowns. He’s rushed for at least 50 yards and a touchdown in the last six games, the longest such streak for the Bears since Gale Sayers in 1969.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.