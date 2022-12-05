Body of climber recovered after 200-foot fall from El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside area

A trail that leads to El Cajon Mountain, also known as El Capitan, where a rock climber died Sunday on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in Lakeside, California. It took authorities over a day to recover the body after the climber fell about 200 feet. (Ana Ramirez / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

A sheriff's helicopter crew and search-and-rescue team on Monday recovered the body of a rock climber who died a day earlier after a 200-foot fall from El Cajon Mountain in the Lakeside area.

The man's name and age were not released.

The fall occurred just after noon Sunday, sheriff's officials said. Witnesses said the man, who appeared to be in his 20s, had been "free soloing" — rock climbing without the use of rope or protective equipment.

Witness James Faerber, 44, said he spoke with the man briefly as Faerber rappelled down a rock face on a route known as Triton Tower. The man was climbing on another route and expressed he was happy to be outdoors on a beautiful day, Faerber said.

A helicopter carries the body of a rock climber to El Monte County Park on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in Lakeside, California. It took authorities over a day to recover the body of the rock climber who died Sunday after falling about 200 feet on El Cajon Mountain, also known as El Capitan. (Ana Ramirez / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The man, who was climbing alone, was wearing a harness and had rope in a backpack — presumably to rappel back down — but was not using the rope on his way up, Faerber said.

Faerber said he had just gotten to the base of the wall when the man fell. He said he did not see what caused the man to fall, but others saw him slip.

A certified wilderness first responder, Faerber asked others to call 911 and rushed over to the man, he said. Faerber said the man had signs of head trauma, was unresponsive and had no pulse.

Faerber, who was carrying medical equipment, and another rock climber tried CPR, to no avail.

About 45 minutes later, a sheriff's helicopter crew used a cable hoist to lower a paramedic to the area where the man landed, Faerber said. The paramedic used a device to check the body for a heartbeat, but there were no signs of a pulse, Faerber said.

The paramedic said the Sheriff's Department would coordinate a plan to recover the body, Faerber said. The paramedic was then hoisted out of the area.

Gail Hamilton, left, Jack Quinlan, middle, and Chris Drogan of San Diego County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue team prepare to leave after recovering the body of a rock climber on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in Lakeside, California. The nine person team arrived to the trail at 9:15 a.m. and returned about 2 p.m. It took authorities over a day to recover the body of the rock climber who died Sunday after falling about 200 feet on El Cajon Mountain, also known as El Capitan. (Ana Ramirez / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

About an hour later, the group checked in with the Sheriff's Department. The group was told a plan was still in the works, Faerber said.

With the sun going down, Faerber and others used white rock climbing tape to mark an "X" on a rock and the wall near the body. They also left an "X" on trees and bushes nearby, then hiked out of the area around 2:30 p.m.

Sheriff's Lt. Amber Baggs said that given that the man was dead, the risks to the pilot and crew were too high to hoist the body out of the area.

Instead the department planned for what is known as a "long-line operation," which requires two pilots on board. The crew must also remove the aircraft doors and carry the necessary equipment, Baggs said.

On Sunday, there was not enough sunlight to complete the mission, Baggs said.

Monday morning, the search-and-rescue team hiked to the body — a two-hour trek on a steep trail. The team secured the body in a bag-like net, which was carried out of the area by the helicopter crew by 1:15 p.m.

The helicopter landed at El Monte County Park, where the crew turned the body over to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

After the mission was complete, a deputy texted Faerber and thanked him for the white X marks.

"The tape you left was immense help, and everyone was very appreciative of that," Faerber said, reading the message aloud while he spoke to a reporter.

"I've been through a huge range of emotions for sure," Faerber said. "It was very traumatic."

Faerber, who was visiting San Diego County from Wyoming, said the incident was a good reminder to be prepared for emergencies.

"Had there been a chance for (the man), we would have been well prepared to give him a chance," he said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .