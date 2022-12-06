ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 to host special presentation on fentanyl awareness

By Kaitlin Flanigan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Join KOIN 6 for a special presentation on fentanyl awareness on Thursday, Dec. 8.

“What Every Family Needs to Know About Fentanyl” will air on KOIN 6 at 7 p.m.

The special presentation will be followed by a live Q&A discussion on KOIN 6’s Facebook page .

The special presentation will be hosted by Jeff Gianola and Elizabeth Dinh and will feature numerous guests who are experts on the ongoing crisis and those whose lives have been forever altered by it.

Tune in for the special presentation on Thursday, Dec. 8.

