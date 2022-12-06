ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pedestrian dead after being hit by car on Indy’s west side

By Joe Schroeder
 5 days ago

UPDATE:

The coroner on Tuesday identified the person killed as 63-year-old Ronald Wright.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the west side of Indy.

Indianapolis police were called Monday night to the intersection of W. 34th Street and Summerfield Drive on report of a person struck.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers confirmed that the pedestrian had died from injuries caused by the collision.

The driver, IMPD said, stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. IMPD accident investigators responded to the scene.

The fatal accident is the second time in the past 24 hours a person has died in the city after being hit by a car. A woman died early Monday morning near Churchman and Raymond on Indy’s near southeast side after being hit by a car while walking across the street.

