ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thegreyhound.org

Loyola Students Build Community with the Greater Baltimore Area Through Presence for Christmas

Loyola University Maryland students continue to spread meaningful Christmas cheer through the Presence for Christmas program. For more than 20 years, Loyola students, faculty, staff and community members have been contributing to making Christmas wishes come true for children all around the surrounding Greater Baltimore Community. The program, run by...
BALTIMORE, MD
thegreyhound.org

Students Robbed in Campus Parking Lot

In accordance with the Timely Warning requirement of the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act of 1990, an alert was sent out to the Loyola community at 3:18 p.m., the first Monday after Thanksgiving break. On Nov. 27 at 1:30 a.m., two students were followed...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy