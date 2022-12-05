ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
ILLINOIS STATE
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
AFP

US basketball star Griner back home after Russia prisoner swap

American basketball star Brittney Griner arrived in the United States Friday morning after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for an arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Griner was exchanged in Abu Dhabi on Thursday for Viktor Bout, a 55-year-old Russian national who was serving a 25-year sentence in a US prison.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Croatia vs Brazil LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Neymar starts quarter-final

Brazil’s bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy sees them take on Croatia in the quarter-finals in Qatar today.The Selecao have not reached a final since their last triumph, in 2002, while Croatia were runners-up in Russia four years ago, falling to France at the last hurdle. Brazil qualified atop their group in Qatar, setting up a last-16 clash with South Korea, whom Tite’s side tore apart 6-1 with one of the performances of the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Croatia finished second in their group and scraped past Japan on penalties in the round of 16.The winner of this quarter-final will play Argentina or Netherlands in the semi-finals.Follow all the action with our live blog below Read More Tite vows to dance through World Cup in celebration of Brazil’s football ‘culture’How Croatia became the never-say-die zombie side of the World CupCurious cat interrupts Vinicius Jnr Brazil press conference
The Associated Press

France’s TotalEnergies pulls out of Russian gas producer

PARIS (AP) — French energy giant TotalEnergies said Friday that it will walk away from its stake in Russian natural gas producer Novatek and take a $3.7 billion loss. TotalEnergies, which has come under criticism for pursuing some of its projects in Russia amid the war in Ukraine, said Western sanctions prevent it from selling its 19.4% stake to the Russian company. It said it withdrawing its representatives from the Novatek board, who have been abstaining from voting because of sanctions, with “immediate effect.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy