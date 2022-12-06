Read full article on original website
"Scream 2" Screenwriter Expressed Regret For Killing Off A Fan-Favorite Character
We, the Scream fans, expect nothing less than a full-page written apology.
'Banshees of Inisherin' wins big at New York Film Critics Online Awards
"The Banshees of Inisherin" -- a black comedy set on a small island off the coast of Ireland in 1928 -- was named the Best Picture of 2022 by the New York Film Critics Online Sunday.
Imagine Dragons, Black Keys, Jimmy Eat World and More Welcome Back KROQ’s ‘Almost Acoustic Christmas’
There’s something to be said about Christmas radio shows that pop up across the country every December. More traditional music festivals have their perks, and definitely the headliners, but KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas has the hits. Each set is jam-packed with songs the crowd will inevitably sing along to, even if they didn’t realize how many songs they actually know — a stark contrast to waiting for that one TikTok chorus and then losing interest. And a station like KROQ has decades of hits, and the artists behind them, at their disposal. Not only does this mark the 30th anniversary of...
Yep, Lady Gaga Just Did the Viral Dance From Netflix Hit 'Wednesday'
Add Lady Gaga to the ranks of TikTokers doing the kooky viral dance inspired by Wednesday Addams in the mega-hit Netflix series Wednesday. On Thursday, Gaga posted a video of herself -- dressed mostly in black with braided hair, as Wednesday Addams always is -- channeling the character's goth moves from episode 4 of Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff.
'Harry & Meghan' on Netflix: The Biggest Revelations So Far
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, the new Netflix documentary series about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their life away from the British royal family, debuted Thursday on Netflix. Three more episodes will drop on Dec. 15. Internet commenters are taking sides, with some saying Harry and...
Bored Ape Yacht Club Conquered NFTs. Can It Master the Metaverse Too?
More than 2,000 people were crammed into a Brooklyn warehouse for the occasion. Shielded from a cold November night, partygoers indulged in an open bar lit up by red, green and blue strobe lights pulsing through the makeshift club. The main event of the evening was a performance by The Strokes. Wylie Aronow was swaying with his girlfriend as they listened to the live set, when she turned to him and uttered three surreal words: "You did this."
HBO Max: The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies to Watch
HBO Max is one of the more sci-fi heavy streamers out there, at least when it comes to films. From the classics to recent blockbusters and underrated gems, the streamer is decently generous with speculative fiction. Thanks to the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, HBO Max has seen a...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Trailer Reveals March 17 Release Date
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order, got a March 17, 2023, release date during Thursday's Game Awards, along with a new trailer giving us our first look at gameplay. The game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It'll once again star surviving...
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Is at All-Time Low of $32 Right Now
While it's not the newest system, the Nintendo Switch remains popular for everyone from casual players to well-versed gamers. With the holidays right around the corner, you can find some pretty great deals on Nintendo Switch consoles and games. And right now Amazon has cut the price on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope by 47%, meaning you'll pay just $32 if you buy today. That's a $28 savings, but this deal expires tonight.
Amazon Aims to Kill the Barcode to Help Robots Sort Your Shopping
Robots may be the future, but robotic arms are apparently no good at using an old and steadfast form of technology: the barcode. Barcodes can be hard to find and might be affixed to oddly shaped products, Amazon said in a press release Friday, something robots can't troubleshoot very well.
'Star Wars: Convergence' Kicks Off an Exciting New Jedi Era, With a Few Wrinkles
Star Wars' High Republic era of stories, which are set more than 200 years before the Skywalker Saga, took a major swerve earlier this year after novel The Fallen Star ended phase 1 on a cliffhanger. Instead of continuing the story from that point, phase 2 jumps 150 years further back in the timeline.
iOS 16 Photo Tool for iPhone Removes Picture Backgrounds With Just a Tap
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you have an iPhone that runs iOS 16, you have to try out one of the best new features. The tool doesn't have an official name, but lets you separate a picture's subject, like a person, from the background. All you need to do is tap and hold on a photo to make it work. If you keep holding, you can then "lift" the cutout from the photo and drag it into another app to post, share or make a collage, for example.
