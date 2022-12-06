This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you have an iPhone that runs iOS 16, you have to try out one of the best new features. The tool doesn't have an official name, but lets you separate a picture's subject, like a person, from the background. All you need to do is tap and hold on a photo to make it work. If you keep holding, you can then "lift" the cutout from the photo and drag it into another app to post, share or make a collage, for example.

1 DAY AGO