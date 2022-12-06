Read full article on original website
Abacus-inspired wristwatch brings a uniquely traditional experience to timekeeping
Here’s a fun fact I didn’t know until I actually googled it. The Abacus is believed to have been invented as early as 2400 B.C. by the Babylonians – that’s a full 1000 years before timekeeping sundials were first developed by Egyptians. So the Abacus and Sundial have co-existed for roughly 4000 years, but it’s only taken up until now to integrate their principles into a functional hybrid wristwatch! Meet the Beads Of Time, an unusual wristwatch by industrial designer Eshaan Kothari. It combines an abacus, a digital watch, and a day calendar all into a device small enough to fit on your wrist. Tradition, technology, timekeeping, the Beads Of Time has them down to a T!
Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living
Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
22 Random Objects That Men Have Compared Women To In Order To Make Their Very Misogynistic Point
Objectification in the most literal sense of the word.
25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Floated Up To The Ceiling And Perished Like Weird Old Uncle Albert In "Mary Poppins"
"men will be bedridden with a common cold & accuse players in the world cup of faking their injuries" —@_chase_____
Tiny pocket-sized 3-in-1 Outdoor Pump and Lantern may just be the most essential outdoor accessory ever
It can inflate beach balls and air mattresses, it can vacuum-pack clothes, and it can even illuminate spaces. That combination of features may sound odd at first, but the FLEXTAIL Tiny Pump 2X is more handy than you think. Designed to be a travel EDC that you should never leave home without, this tiny palm-sized gadget inflates, deflates, and illuminates. It also comes with a magnetic surface that lets you mount it on surfaces like the underside of the hood of your car – a feature that’s really convenient when you’re using FLEXTAIL’s lamp.
"If You Have These Two Ingredients You've Got Dinner": People Are Sharing Their Best In-A-Pinch Meals They Make When They Don't Feel Like Cooking
"My family has been making it since I was little, and this lazy meal just stuck with me."
The 3 Perfect Types of Men, According to Cheesy Hallmark Christmas Movies
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As a proud girlfriend guy, I’ve seen a lot of cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies. At first, I watched them begrudgingly. Then, I was watching them ironically. Now, I’m a full on fan. My long-time girlfriend’s parents literally used to own a Hallmark store in Rochester, New York, so I never really stood a chance. (She’s re-watching The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again again as I type this.) Hallmark may have invented this holiday movie sub-genre, but I believe it’s been perfected by Netflix. This...
This eerie desk pen holder makes it look like aliens are coming after your pens
Most of us have a favorite writing instrument, be it a specific brand and grade of pencil or, more likely, a specific kind of pen. More avid writers also favor a particular pen design, often of the more luxurious bent, that they put on display on their desks when not in use. Such pen stands and holders are designed to put the focus on the pen itself, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be attention-grabbing themselves. This pen holder design, for example, is truly out of this world, literally and figuratively, as it suspends your favorite writing instrument in mid-air as if caught in a tug-of-war between the Earth’s gravity and an alien spaceship’s tractor beam.
This beautiful food container lets you use the lid as a plate without feeling awkward
It’s not unusual for people to cook more food than they can finish in one sitting. That’s especially true for single-person households that have to save money by having leftovers they can eat the next day or so. Storage for these leftovers, however, sometimes becomes just a second thought, at least until you stare at your fridge or start preparing your meal using them. Food storage isn’t just about keeping food fresh and edible, though that is definitely a primary concern. Keeping them presentable is also a key factor that could affect your appetite, and this “two-way” container design concept helps store food the way you would eat them on a plate by officially making the dish cap serve as a plate as well.
AIMOOV smart camera turns any TV into your personal fitness trainer
Personal fitness at home has seen a rise in the past years, but despite the convenience of never having to go out to the gym, not everyone has been able to embrace this healthier lifestyle for various reasons. Those include the cost of home fitness equipment and subscriptions as well as doubts about the correctness of the exercises you’re doing. Just as you don’t really need expensive equipment to exercise at home, you might not also need a human trainer to always be looking over your shoulder, especially not with today’s technologies. Combining the latest innovations in imaging and AI, this smart camera is able to transform any TV into your home gym, complete with an intelligent coach that will nudge you a bit when your form is wrong, ensuring that you get the best workout even when you’re all alone at home.
The Sova Lounge Chair is an ergonomic + comfortable chair built from sustainably sourced wood
We often underestimate the importance of a great chair! When in reality we really shouldn’t. We spend the majority of our day sitting on chairs, whether we’re working in our home office, enjoying a meal, or simply sitting and reading a book for leisure. Hence, this piece of furniture needs to be not only comfortable but ergonomic, and aesthetic as well. And, French designer Patrick Norguet created such a ‘unique and comfortable armchair’ for the Bosnian furniture company Zanat.
This off-grid wooden cabin in the Italian mountains doubles up as a quaint yoga retreat
Positioned on the edge of a hill, surrounded by the Apennine Mountains, and overlooking the Trebbia Valley near Genoa, is a minimal off-grid cabin called the Hermitage Cabin. This beautiful wooden cabin was built for “contemplation and introspection”, and occupies only 12 square meters. It can function as a secluded little home or even a cozy yoga retreat!
