KCCI.com
Libertarians make it official: They are now a major party in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa officially has a new major political party. The Libertarian Party of Iowa filed that paperwork today. During the past election, Libertarian candidate for Gov. Rick Stewart got 2.4 percent of the vote, slightly more than the 2 percent needed to gain major party status.
Editorial: Rural communities in the heartland benefit from Iowa’s early voting position
DES MOINES, Iowa — Last week, the Democratic National Committee voted to replace Iowa with South Carolina on their primary calendar. All but ensuring Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status is over. Some have shrugged this off, pointing to the Republican Party’s commitment to Iowa. There’s only one problem with that...
Oklahoma governor issues TikTok ban on state devices
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday issued an executive order banning TikTok for state government agencies, employees and contractors on government networks or government-issued devices. Stitt's office said in a news release that the executive order is in response to ongoing national and cybersecurity threats created by...
Active week ahead as slow-moving storm system moves toward Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: We are waking up to a wide range of temperatures this Sunday morning thanks to a pesky dividing line between overcast and clear skies across the state. Temperatures range from the teens and single digits over western Iowa, to the low 30s in eastern portions of the state. There is a lot of moisture trapped in the lowest levels of the atmosphere along with very weak winds which has allowed these clouds to persist and even result in the formation of patchy dense fog over southwest portions of the state. Today, we'll likely see those low clouds persist and even spread west some as low-level winds become more southeasterly as an area of high pressure moves off to our east.
Electric DART buses undergoing maintenance
All seven electric DART buses are off the streets of the Des Moines Metro. They are currently undergoing scheduled maintenance. The electric buses are part of the 140-bus fleet. They are cheaper to run and better for the environment, but DART says they hold less of a charge in the wintertime.
