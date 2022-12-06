DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: We are waking up to a wide range of temperatures this Sunday morning thanks to a pesky dividing line between overcast and clear skies across the state. Temperatures range from the teens and single digits over western Iowa, to the low 30s in eastern portions of the state. There is a lot of moisture trapped in the lowest levels of the atmosphere along with very weak winds which has allowed these clouds to persist and even result in the formation of patchy dense fog over southwest portions of the state. Today, we'll likely see those low clouds persist and even spread west some as low-level winds become more southeasterly as an area of high pressure moves off to our east.

