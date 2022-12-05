The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Martin Evers, age 64, of Pike County, Pennsylvania, was found guilty on December 5, 2022, for unlawfully distributing controlled substances resulting in death, after a three-week trial before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Evers was found guilty on 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, as charged in the superseding indictment.

