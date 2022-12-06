Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan Mourns Former Hornets Coach Paul Silas
The two NBA legends worked alongside one another in Charlotte.
Nets to be without whopping eight players vs. Pacers
The Nets will be extremely short-handed when they visit Indiana on Saturday for the second half of a back-to-back set. As Ian Begley of SNY.tv reports, Brooklyn has ruled out eight players, including their entire regular starting lineup. Kevin Durant (right knee injury management), Kyrie Irving (left adductor tightness), Ben...
Cavs’ Ricky Rubio, Bucks’ Joe Ingles making progress in ACL recoveries
Veteran guard Ricky Rubio has been cleared to participate in 5-on-5 work but the Cavaliers won’t rush his recovery from a torn left ACL, reports Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com (subscriber link). “He’s back,” head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said following Thursday’s practice. “He’s going to start doing more and more....
Warriors' Anthony Lamb named in civil lawsuit against University of Vermont
Warriors two-way wing Anthony Lamb was named in a civil lawsuit filed this week against the University of Vermont, according to reports from The Athletic and ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. Lamb isn’t named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which accuses the school of mishandling reports of sexual harassment and...
Former NBA lottery pick Trey Burke joining Kings' G-League affiliate
Free agent guard Trey Burke is headed to the G League, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who says (via Twitter) that Burke is joining the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s NBAGL affiliate. The move shows up in the NBAGL’s official transaction log. Burke, 30, appeared in 42 games for...
Browns TE David Njoku is the Bryant & Stratton College Player of the Game
Every Browns game, in partnership with Bryant & Stratton College, we select one Player of the Game. In the Browns' 23-10 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, that player is tight end David Njoku.
Bob Myers nearing end of contract with Warriors — what's next?
Warriors executive Bob Myers could become one of the NBA’s most sought-after free agents next summer, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The president of basketball operations, who constructed the team that has captured four NBA titles in the last eight years, is moving into the final months of his current contract, Wojnarowski writes. Myers has talked to the organization about a new deal, but those negotiations are currently “on hiatus,” sources tell Woj.
A history of slow-moving NBA trade floodgates after December 15
A total of 74 NBA players who signed new contracts this past offseason will become trade-eligible next Thursday, on December 15. A handful of players will remain ineligible to be traded until January 15 or other specific dates, but December 15 is considered the unofficial start of NBA trade season, with all but a handful of players free to be included in deals.
