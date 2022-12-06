ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

WWE News: Grayson Waller Reacts to Iron Survivor Challenge Win, Lashley vs. Omos From WrestleMania Backlash

– Grayson Waller is the first men’s Iron Survivor after NXT Deadline, and he took to Twitter to tease his upcoming title shot against Bron Breakker. Waller won the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge on Saturday’s PPV, and he posted to his social media account to comment on his upcoming match with Breakker on the New Year’s Evil episode of NXT next month.
Flip Gordon Talks Details Of His ROH Contract Before Release

Speaking on the most recent UnSkripted episode from Sportskeeda, Flip Gordon shared some details on the contract he signed with Ring of Honor before the promotion released everyone in advance of Tony Khan’s acquisition of the company in 2022 (via Wrestling Inc). Gordon also talked about how the ROH contract would have been the realization of a personal goal had it been fulfilled. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched

PWInsider report that during the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan announced that Ring of Honor will have a weekly show on the newly-relaunched Honorclub. The new service can be found here and will be $9.99 a month. As for when ROH will debut, he said that there will be an announcement on that “soon after” AEW’s big events in Seattle and Los Angeles.
Latest on Sasha Banks’ NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Appearance, WWE Status

A new report has details on Sasha Banks’ reported appearance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and her WWE status. As reported, Banks is set to appear at the January 4th show in the Tokyo Dome, and Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of WOR that barring any last-minute changes, as of now Banks is considered to be to be “done” with WWE.
WWE Live Results From West Virgina: Gunther Defends IC Title, More

WWE held a live event in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday night, with Gunther battling Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch &...
Tickets Now On Sale For AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution takes place in San Francisco in March, and the company has announced that tickets are now on sale. AEW sent 411 the following press release promoting the ticket sale for the show, which takes place on March 5th:. Tickets On Sale Today for “AEW REVOLUTION” Live from Chase...
WWE News: Ricochet Appears On After The Bell, Asuka’s Continues Sharing New Look, More

– Ricochet appeared on this week’s WWE After the Bell podcast, discussing everything from the idea behind NXT’s Iron Survivor Challenge and the twenty years spent in the wrestling industry to his triumph at the SmackDown World Cup and future opportunities available for him. You can listen to the full episode below, described as:
MJF Shares List of People Who Will Never Beat Him for the Triple B

– Earlier today, AEW World Champion MJF posted a list on his Twitter account titled, “People That Will Never Beat Me For The Triple B.” As noted, MJF is expected to be heading to Las Vegas later today for UFC 282. MJF listed the following wrestlers who won’t...
