Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE News: Grayson Waller Reacts to Iron Survivor Challenge Win, Lashley vs. Omos From WrestleMania Backlash
– Grayson Waller is the first men’s Iron Survivor after NXT Deadline, and he took to Twitter to tease his upcoming title shot against Bron Breakker. Waller won the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge on Saturday’s PPV, and he posted to his social media account to comment on his upcoming match with Breakker on the New Year’s Evil episode of NXT next month.
411mania.com
Flip Gordon Talks Details Of His ROH Contract Before Release
Speaking on the most recent UnSkripted episode from Sportskeeda, Flip Gordon shared some details on the contract he signed with Ring of Honor before the promotion released everyone in advance of Tony Khan’s acquisition of the company in 2022 (via Wrestling Inc). Gordon also talked about how the ROH contract would have been the realization of a personal goal had it been fulfilled. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched
PWInsider report that during the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan announced that Ring of Honor will have a weekly show on the newly-relaunched Honorclub. The new service can be found here and will be $9.99 a month. As for when ROH will debut, he said that there will be an announcement on that “soon after” AEW’s big events in Seattle and Los Angeles.
411mania.com
Latest on Sasha Banks’ NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Appearance, WWE Status
A new report has details on Sasha Banks’ reported appearance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and her WWE status. As reported, Banks is set to appear at the January 4th show in the Tokyo Dome, and Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of WOR that barring any last-minute changes, as of now Banks is considered to be to be “done” with WWE.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results From West Virgina: Gunther Defends IC Title, More
WWE held a live event in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday night, with Gunther battling Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch &...
411mania.com
Tickets Now On Sale For AEW Revolution
AEW Revolution takes place in San Francisco in March, and the company has announced that tickets are now on sale. AEW sent 411 the following press release promoting the ticket sale for the show, which takes place on March 5th:. Tickets On Sale Today for “AEW REVOLUTION” Live from Chase...
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 12.10.22 In Michigan: Austin Theory Faces Seth Rollins, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Saginaw, Michigan featuring Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows & Mia Yim def. Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley. * WWE Women’s...
411mania.com
WWE News: Shotzi Gets Hand ‘Broken’ By Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler On Smackdown, LA Knight Has Enough Of Bray Wyatt
– Shotzi has been laid up by Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, with the two “breaking” her hand on this week’s Smackdown. Shotzi was attacked during a parking lot segment on tonight’s show by the two, with her hand being slammed in a car door. It was latter announced that Shotzi suffered a broken hand in the incident.
411mania.com
WWE News: Ricochet Appears On After The Bell, Asuka’s Continues Sharing New Look, More
– Ricochet appeared on this week’s WWE After the Bell podcast, discussing everything from the idea behind NXT’s Iron Survivor Challenge and the twenty years spent in the wrestling industry to his triumph at the SmackDown World Cup and future opportunities available for him. You can listen to the full episode below, described as:
411mania.com
ROH News: Final Battle Media Scrum Livestream Online, What Happened After Final Battle Went Off The Air, Photo of Briscoes After Dog Collar Match
– The livestream for the media scrum after ROH Final Battle is now online. – PWInsider reports that after Final Battle went off the air, Claudio Castagnoli gave a speech thanking the audience. He then sang ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas’ with Wheeler Yuta. – ROH shared...
411mania.com
MJF Shares List of People Who Will Never Beat Him for the Triple B
– Earlier today, AEW World Champion MJF posted a list on his Twitter account titled, “People That Will Never Beat Me For The Triple B.” As noted, MJF is expected to be heading to Las Vegas later today for UFC 282. MJF listed the following wrestlers who won’t...
Comments / 0