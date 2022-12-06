Speaking on the most recent UnSkripted episode from Sportskeeda, Flip Gordon shared some details on the contract he signed with Ring of Honor before the promotion released everyone in advance of Tony Khan’s acquisition of the company in 2022 (via Wrestling Inc). Gordon also talked about how the ROH contract would have been the realization of a personal goal had it been fulfilled. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.

19 HOURS AGO